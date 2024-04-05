Blackpink member Jennie wore a little corseted denim dress, perfect for the warmer months





Recently we have seen the little black dress trend and even the little red dress trend. Now, thanks to Blackpink's Jennie, a new look has entered the chat; the little denim dress. Recently, Jennie shared new photos of herself modeling trendy denim looks from Calvin Klein. The brand ambassador wore the latest denim from its Spring 2024 Jeans collection for the exclusive new images. Calvin Klein describes the looks as a series of refined denim looks that range from monochrome to timeless to polished cool. In the photos, Jennie is wearing the Sculpt Denim Bodycon Dress, which is currently on sale. At first glance it almost looks like a classic little black dress, but upon closer inspection it has a nice little twist. This is an elegant dark denim dress with a corset bodice and bodycon skirt. Instagram/@jennierubyjane Instagram/@jennierubyjane Styled without any accessories, Jennie wore the piece with her long, wavy hair parted to the side and signature soft makeup for an effortlessly chic look. It's the ultimate cool girl version of the little black dress and little red dress looks, which would be perfect for when you're out and about during the warmer months ahead. Jennie also modeled a few other statement pieces for the new images. She wore the classic trucker jacket tucked asymmetrically into the super high-waisted, wide-leg jeans for a Canadian tuxedo look with a bold update. She also wore the Cotton Contour Rib Reservoir and Loose Fit jeans from the 90s, which make us fall in love with the classic look all over again. And, of course, a Calvin Klein photo shoot wouldn't be complete without a photo showcasing the brand's iconic logo stripe on their underwear. Jennie was photographed in the modern lightly lined cotton bandeau bra, worn with Barrel Fit jeans. This is just the latest in Jenny's recent projects with Calvin Klein. Earlier this year, the Blackpink member also starred in the brand's Spring 2024 campaign, where she modeled a series of looks with a cowgirl-style aesthetic. We can't wait to see what else they have in store for us this year! This story first appeared on teenvogue.com Read also : How Blackpink Became the Biggest K-pop Girl Group in the World Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein Campaign Photoshoot Didn't Need to Be So Difficult All the ways denim has become a celebrity favorite, from Alia Bhatt attending the Gucci show in denim to Deepika Padukone in her Louis Vuitton campaign

