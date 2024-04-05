Fashion
Students for Sustainable Fashion will host their first-ever free fashion show on Friday
Advocacy, inclusiveness and sustainability are three priority themes for its first fashion show.
Students for Sustainable Fashion, also known as SFSF, seeks to educate students about the relationship between fashion and environmental science. The club is preparing to host its first fashion show Friday in collaboration with the American Conservation Coalition and the Business of Retail Association in RPAC Meeting Rooms No. 2 and No. 3, said co-founders Molly Hoskin and Vir Kolpe.
The event has two main goals: to advocate for eco-friendly fashion choices on campus and to give creatives a space to showcase their talents, said Hoskin, a third-year student and co-founder of SFSF.
Sustainability is a growing topic, and it's something I personally advocate for and am moving toward, Hoskin said. “I think there are a lot of people at Ohio State who are really interested in sustainability and sometimes don't even realize it. We want to educate people, but also show how sustainability relates to various fields, including fashion.
The show is put on by students for students, said Kolpe, co-founder of Third Year and Others. In addition, its main theme will be Mother Earth.
We're dividing this into four elements, so we'll have a smaller earth collection, a water collection, an air collection and a fire collection that will come together to make up the show, Kolpe said.
The Sustainable Fashion Show will feature student-submitted designs, drawing attention to their distinct interpretations of the elemental theme, Hoskin said.
Myself, Vir and other board members signed up, Hoskin said. We started creating and selecting the pieces we want to include in [students] outfits. Many students signed up as well, and students contacted us and started submitting their outfits.
Kolpe hopes attendees walk away with the understanding that sustainable fashion is not inherently expensive or inaccessible.
It just shows, through the paradigm of a fashion show, that everyone here on campus, regardless of their budget or background, can express themselves however they want, Kolpe said. We offer them these possibilities and these opportunities through sustainable fashion and also through the catwalk.
Hoskin said the club sincerely wants the show to be a success because it can help increase interest in the organization's mission and encourage people to explore more environmentally friendly clothing options.
“The main goal for us is just to advocate for sustainability and demonstrate once again that sustainability is for everyone and that fashion is a very broad thing and it doesn't have need to be universal,” Hoskin said. I think a lot of people think that fashion and being fashionable has to look a certain way, and we definitely want to advocate that fashion is what you want to make it and how you feel about it. comfortable in your skin and your body.
Along those same lines, Kolpe said he wants to solidify the club's reputation as a creative and comprehensive student organization.
“We want to present ourselves as a new club on campus, especially in the fashion school, and just show that we can hang with everyone here and that we are a really good representation of where fashion is going at Ohio State,” Kolpe said. We want to be able to chart that path in our first year on campus and this is the beginning of that path.
The Sustainable Fashion Show will take place on Friday in RPAC meeting rooms no. 2 and no. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. More information about the event can be found on the SFSF Instagram. page.
