Dakota Fanning Shines in a White Fendi Dress at Ripley Netflix Premiere

Dakota Fanning rocked a monochrome outfit for the premiere of Netflix's “Ripley” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Dakota Fanning at the premiere of Netflix's “Ripley” on April 3 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety The actress opted for a layered dress from Fendi's Spring 2024 couture collection, which she styled with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels. This asymmetrical dress by Fanning was made from white techno organza. Stylist Samantha McMillen, whose other clients include Kirsten Dunst and Charles Melton, dressed Fanning for the occasion. Hairstylist Jenda Alcorn straightened the actress' blonde tresses, while makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe gave her brown eyeliner, dewy blush and a satin mauve lip. Dakota Fanning at the premiere of Netflix's “Ripley” on April 3 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety Last week, Fanning told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon about her trip through Italy during production of the show, calling it “the trip of a lifetime.” The new adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1955 novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley” was filmed on location in Capri, Venice, Naples and the Amalfi Coast. For her talk show appearance, Fanning wore a red satin dress from John Galliano's fall 1999 line, courtesy of vintage purveyor Shrimpton Couture. “The Talented Mr. Ripley” has already been made into a film starring Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett and Gwyneth Paltrow. Fanning will take on the latter's role as Marge Sherwood in the Netflix series, premiering Thursday. Dakota Fanning at the premiere of Netflix's “Ripley” on April 3 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety Black and white hues were trending throughout awards season after being spotted on the runways of Gucci, Chloé and Carven. Clean palettes were popular among attendees at shows like the Golden Globes and Oscars, with stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Keri Russell and Carey Mulligan participating in the fashion.

