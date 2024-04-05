EBCI models parade in indigenous fashion at city fashion show





By BROOKLYN BROWN A journalist with feathers DENVER, Colo. – Eight models from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) participated in the Native Fashion in the City (NFITC) 10th anniversary fashion show in Denver, Colorado, March 14-15. NFITC, a modeling and fashion organization for First Nations Native American designers and models. Kimberly Smith, EBCI tribal member and fashion designer at the Kananesgi Fashion Show, provided a summary of the trip: The trip, sponsored by Kananesgi, was an opportunity for EBCI models to participate in the Denver fashion extravaganza in a journey filled with cultural enrichment, advocacy and celebration. Amid snowstorm delays – 20 inches in some areas – EBCI models, including Jasmine Smith, Janee Smith, Rebecca Welch, Danica Hill, Delaney Wildcatt, Hope Long, Rosa Reyes and Aleshia Tisho, rose to the occasion to engage in meaningful discussions with National Geographic photographer Micheli Oliver shines a light on Indigenous invisibility in art, photography and fashion. Some supported a local all-Native restaurant, Tocabe, and ate buffalo ribs, fried bread and aronia jam. Additionally, they reached out to Cheyenne Arapaho tribal elders to delve into campaigns to rename Native places like Mount Blue Skies, reaffirming the importance of reclaiming Native heritage. Of course, some also ventured to the mall to explore. She added: The Native Fashion in the City fashion shows were the highlight of the trip, held at the prestigious Denver Arts Museum, where EBCI models showcased their heritage and style with grace and confidence. This year's event marked the 10th anniversary of the show, highlighting a decade of pioneering Indigenous fashion and nurturing talent. It was particularly notable as it featured the inaugural youth fashion show segment, reflecting the commitment to empowering the next generation of Indigenous fashion designers. During the youth fashion show, four EBCI models, including Jasmine Smith, Janee Smith, Rebecca Welch and Danica Hill, walked the runway, captivating the audience with their blend of tradition and innovation. Some even received a shout of thanks from the master of ceremonies. Following this, four more models walked the runway at the adult show, including Delaney Wildcatt, Hope Long, Rosa Reyes and Aleshia Tisho, further amplifying the vibrancy and diversity of Indigenous fashion. Overall, the trip is a testament to the resilience, cultural pride and talent of the EBCI community and is an important step in the advancement of Indigenous representation in the fashion industry. The list of featured designers included: ALTRN8V by Courtney Little Axe, Beadiful Vibes by Raynie Hunter, 'Nchi.wana by Lulu Henry, Oh Kiyo by Anna Frye, Bitterwater for Redhouse by Michelle Luna & Snowy Baby/SNO and Dentalium Dreamz Scape Collection . by Jillian Waterman EBCI Youth Model Jasmine Smith shared her appreciation for the opportunity to model at NFITC. “I am proud to have participated in the casting and deeply grateful to Kananesgi for their sponsorship, allowing us to proudly represent the EBCI community in the fashion show. Working alongside other tribal models and designers was an unforgettable experience. Smith also received an internship opportunity during the trip. During the event, I met a hairstylist who also contributes to the University of Michigan's Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) initiatives. His internship offers to deepen my knowledge of NAGPRA were unexpected. Sgi, Hope Huskey for doing so much to make this trip a success.

