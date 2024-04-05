Dakota Fanning Looks Delicate in White Dress at Ripley's Premiere





Dakota Fanning looked ethereal Ripley premiere in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old actress walked the red carpet on Wednesday, April 3 in a delicate white dress by Fendi. The dress debuted on the spring/summer couture show and features an invisible bodice beneath an asymmetrical one-shoulder design that falls into a wavy fabric. The folds slid in different directions as Fanning performed the step-by-step and took photos. Fanning – who was styled by Samantha McMille – let the dress be the focal point of her look, opting for minimalist jewelry. She wore a glamorous and sweet look, with rosy cheeks, and she wore her shiny blonde hair straight and parted in the middle. Ripley is a remake of The Talented Mr. Ripleycreated in 1999 and featuring Matt Damon (Tom Ripley), Jude Loi (Dickie Greenleaf) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Marge Sherwood). In the 2024 iteration – which is a series and not a movie – Andrew Scott stars as Tom, a low-cost conman in New York who is hired to convince a rich man's heir to leave Italy and to return home. Fanning plays Paltrow's Marge, girlfriend of heir Dickie Greenleaf (now played by Johnny Flynn). THANKS! You have successfully registered. Fanning looked forward to working with Scott, 47, telling AND during the premiere: “We are so lucky that we are friends in real life and get along well. I think we have a very similar way of working and I just couldn't have asked for a better person to work with. And he's very different from his character, thank goodness. Before Wednesday's screening, Fanning opted for white on two other occasions while doing press for the series in the Big Apple. Related: Style file: this week in looks

A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood's leading ladies have provided major style inspiration at award shows, parties, movie premieres and more. We see little black dresses, sparkly dresses and cutout dresses galore, all paired with glamorous looks, unforgettable hair and fabulous shoes. THANKS! You have successfully registered. […] On March 26, she looked elegant in a silky wrap dress with metallic sandal heels. Later in the day, she stepped out in a flattering linen style.

