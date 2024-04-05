12 branches per year: the Bgood fashion chain expands and launches





Fashion chain for the whole family, Bgood, announces the opening of 7 new branches with a total investment of approximately 15 million shekels in 2024. The new agencies will open this month at: Karmiel, Big Karmiel Complex, Petah Tikva, Segula Junction, Beit Shean, Zim Center, Dimona, Peretz Center Mall, Sderot, Mol 7 Mall, Raanana, Rananim Mall, Yokneam, Big Yokneam. The expansion of the network comes from the need to meet the network's customer base throughout the country in the field of fashion and clothing for the whole family, at the most affordable prices, especially during this period. The channel offers items in a wide variety of categories: women, men, children, youth, babies, shoes, underwear, accessories and more. The new branches will join the Bgood network, which now has 37 branches located in a large national area from Kiryat Shmona in the north to Beersheba in the south. By the end of the year, the chain plans to open 5 additional branches. Ofir Ben Avraham, CEO of the Bgood network: “We believe that the customer's money is worth more and in our Bgood network, the customer receives maximum value for what he pays – Value for money. In a time when prices are increasing. We in the clothing chain , let's be careful not to increase prices and even try to lower them. We offer a wide variety of collections, so you can find a wide variety of items from us that will suit you and at fair prices. There is a net advantage when we buy for the whole family in one centralized place, under one roof. Each member of the family can find what they need, of good quality and at attractive prices. The purchase is convenient, fast and adds great value to the shopping experience. All of these are important elements that allow families to purchase quality clothing within one place. family budget.” Price: Vest: NIS 49, pants: NIS 89, skirt: NIS 79. Available in Bgood store chains and on the website (credit: Tal Badrak) The Bgood chain is a leading brand in its field and we offer basic casual fashion for the whole family. Bgood Company is engaged in the import, production and sale of clothing and footwear marketed to the local market through a distribution network. The company was established in 1997 with the aim of providing the Israeli family with high quality, contemporary and practical clothing and shoes for every pocket, under one roof. 24 spring summer fashions for the whole family in the Bgood network (credit: Tal Badrak) TThe chain's stores span hundreds of meters and are divided by categories: women's fashion, men's fashion, children's and youth fashion, baby fashion, accessories, underwear and the shoes department. In recent years, the use of basic fashion has become more popular. Bgood has always been able to provide fast, high quality and cheap solution even for basic fashion, and for all areas of school shirt printing, for all schools in the country. Winter sales are now active in Bgood chain stores, for a list of branches and to purchase visit the online store

