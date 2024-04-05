17 Plus-Size-Friendly Spring Fashion Finds Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Arguably one of the best seasons for fun fashion is here: spring! Whether you're craving ruffled skirts or comfy shorts, now is the time to break out – or acquire – your wardrobe essentials. When it comes to shopping for spring fashion finds, it can be a little difficult for those with plus size bodies, but it doesn't have to be! Luckily, you have us to help you along the way!

Related: 17 Transitional Pieces That Work Best on Curvy Women

Finding pieces that will easily transition from colder to warmer months can be a bit difficult in itself. Then add to that finding flattering pieces for a curvier body type – which has historically (and unfortunately) been excluded from the fashion market – and you have a real task on your hands. […]

From flowy dresses to structured pieces, there's a spring fashion find for every body shape that you'll love! Nonetheless, we've rounded up 17 plus-size fashion finds under $50 that will become your new wardrobe staples – keep reading to see our picks!

1. Daily essential: This cotton t-shirt dress is the perfect versatile spring dress — was $45, now only $33!

2. Peak call: If you prefer strapless dresses, this strapless bodycon dress from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand is made for you: it cost $80, now only $48!

3. She is serious: This poplin shirt pairs well with jeans and pants – was $59, now only $44!

4. Fluff it up: Pop on that double ruffle knit top with a skirt and your favorite heels for a polished evening look — was $59, now only $30!

5. Bohemian Chic: This long bohemian dress is ventilated enough to handle any spring activity – only $39!

6. Party Queen: Doesn't this sound like the perfect romper to wear to a music festival? If that's your vibe, that romper with pockets will help you prepare — it was $30, now only $20!

7. Business Casual: These pants are neutral and will coordinate well with everything already in your wardrobe – only $28!

8. Bloom! This shirt dress with faux wrap is an optimal option that you can wear for both formal and informal moments — only $32!

9. Denim on Denim Calling all denim lovers! This denim mini skirt It's a flexible room you'll want to live in this spring – only $24!

Related: 10 Best Transition Dresses for Larger Busts

As winter fades into the warmth of spring, one thing is on every fashionista's mind: it's time to dress for warmer weather! And as fun as it is, not everyone has a full collection of warm weather clothing that they can start wearing. This can be difficult for women who have a larger […]

10. Floral Elegance: This belted midi dress look chic with heels or sandals – only $36!

11. Trend: If you want to easily get into the slip dress trend, this sleeveless bias slip dress is cute and affordable – only $34!

12. Smocked and Loaded: This smocked waist dress plays nicely with volume and dimension — was $78, now only $12!

13. Knitted Energy: You could pair this knit sweater with jeans and heels for a debut-inspired ensemble – only $30!

14. Flowers in spring? Even though spring flowers aren't that revolutionary, it floral midi dress is sure to make you smile – only $43!

15. A vacation, please? This maxi dress is an adorable and stylish dress – only $40!

16. Tiered Badges: This long wrap dress is a fun and flirty alternative – only $40!

THANKS! You have successfully registered.

17. Ready for Marriage: If you have to attend a wedding this spring, this long floral dress is a decent piece of clothing that works for the event and long after – only $41!