17 Plus-Size-Friendly Spring Fashion Finds Under $50
Arguably one of the best seasons for fun fashion is here: spring! Whether you're craving ruffled skirts or comfy shorts, now is the time to break out – or acquire – your wardrobe essentials. When it comes to shopping for spring fashion finds, it can be a little difficult for those with plus size bodies, but it doesn't have to be! Luckily, you have us to help you along the way!
From flowy dresses to structured pieces, there's a spring fashion find for every body shape that you'll love! Nonetheless, we've rounded up 17 plus-size fashion finds under $50 that will become your new wardrobe staples – keep reading to see our picks!
1. Daily essential: This cotton t-shirt dress is the perfect versatile spring dress — was $45, now only $33!
2. Peak call: If you prefer strapless dresses, this strapless bodycon dress from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand is made for you: it cost $80, now only $48!
3. She is serious: This poplin shirt pairs well with jeans and pants – was $59, now only $44!
4. Fluff it up: Pop on that double ruffle knit top with a skirt and your favorite heels for a polished evening look — was $59, now only $30!
5. Bohemian Chic: This long bohemian dress is ventilated enough to handle any spring activity – only $39!
6. Party Queen: Doesn't this sound like the perfect romper to wear to a music festival? If that's your vibe, that romper with pockets will help you prepare — it was $30, now only $20!
7. Business Casual: These pants are neutral and will coordinate well with everything already in your wardrobe – only $28!
8. Bloom! This shirt dress with faux wrap is an optimal option that you can wear for both formal and informal moments — only $32!
9. Denim on Denim Calling all denim lovers! This denim mini skirt It's a flexible room you'll want to live in this spring – only $24!
10. Floral Elegance: This belted midi dress look chic with heels or sandals – only $36!
11. Trend: If you want to easily get into the slip dress trend, this sleeveless bias slip dress is cute and affordable – only $34!
12. Smocked and Loaded: This smocked waist dress plays nicely with volume and dimension — was $78, now only $12!
13. Knitted Energy: You could pair this knit sweater with jeans and heels for a debut-inspired ensemble – only $30!
14. Flowers in spring? Even though spring flowers aren't that revolutionary, it floral midi dress is sure to make you smile – only $43!
15. A vacation, please? This maxi dress is an adorable and stylish dress – only $40!
16. Tiered Badges: This long wrap dress is a fun and flirty alternative – only $40!
17. Ready for Marriage: If you have to attend a wedding this spring, this long floral dress is a decent piece of clothing that works for the event and long after – only $41!
