Fashion
Why are your pants so short?
I have never been a big fashion enthusiast. In the past, I've been pretty open about how, due to my remote work situation, I spend 90% of my time wrapped in a dressing gownand will only dress if faced with extreme coercion or force.
But even I know that the way a person dresses in public can have a huge impact on how seriously people take them, and this is doubly true for politicians. They pushed Jeremy Corbyn to move to the woods instead of Downing Street because he wouldn't wear a tie, and Boris Johnson would probably have survived Partygate if he had run a comb through his hair from time to time. Power politics is a shallow and superficial affair.
Which raises the question: why doesn't Rishi Sunak wear pants that fit him? He's basically normal, why else is he dressing like Tom Hanks in Big?
It seems I'm not the only one curious about the Prime Minister's dress sense (or lack thereof), as he discovered to his chagrin in an interview with The Suns political editor Harry Cole. Among all the hard-hitting questions about why he hasn't called an election yet (he's too busy) and his thoughts on Wetherspoon pubs (he likes their breakfast), Sunak was asked about the length of his handcuffs.
Well, I don't think they're that short, he replied. Pressed for a more conclusive answer, he added: I tend to not like a lot of baggy, baggy stuff at the bottom of my ankle.
I feel like the problem of having baggy, baggy stuff around the ankle would also be solved by buying a pair of properly fitted pants, but what do I know? We've established that I'm not a menswear expert. However, someone who is an expert in men's fashion is Derek Guy, menswear expertof which Twitter account/X often goes viral for pointing out the style faux pas of the rich and powerful, including the PM.
He writes: It baffles me how the richest British Prime Minister in history could live just a stone's throw from Savile Row, the largest concentration of skilled bespoke tailors, and end up paying $2,000 for an MTM suit with 2-4 sleeves and pants. inches too short.
My favorite theory is that Sunak, one of smaller world leaders, 5 feet 5 inches tall, deliberately shortens the length of his costumes to try to appear taller. It's a bit like how, on Seinfeldthey made Jason Alexander wear clothes that were too tight, to make it look like he was always uncomfortable and nervous, while Michael Richards Kramer usually wore baggy clothes to make it look like he was cool and relaxed.
Although I would like to believe that our government is capable of engaging in this level of environmental storytelling, Guy does not agree, calling the idea pseudoscience and pointing out that the best thing short men can do is wear well-fitting clothes that don't draw attention to their height at all. However, I would argue that this is the same party whose leaders have been advised to take a ridiculous approach power position in the mid-2010s to project the illusion of force, so let's not rule out pseudoscience yet.
Maybe it's just really proud of his socks, and you want an excuse to show them off? Honestly, if it was a core part of his brand, I'd be more inclined to vote for him. Of course, being the funny-socks prime minister isn't as good as being the good economy prime minister, but at this point I'll take what I can get.
What we can say with certainty is that, now that he has been called out multiple times, Sunak is locked into the game of small suits. He can't start dressing normally now, nor can he give up his evenings. terrible policies after all, the only thing worse than looking stupid is looking stupid and weak, and there's nothing weaker than correcting a mistake once it makes you was reported.
To be fair to Sunak, he probably doesn't have much time to think about trivial things like the way he dresses. After all, he an election to lose This year. It's not so bad, but once he's no longer Prime Minister, he'll have plenty of time in the world to have a long, serious conversation with his tailor.
