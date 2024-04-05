Fashion
A week sailing the Caribbean aboard Explora I
It's 11 a.m. and I'm wondering if it's too early to order a Negroni. I'm sprawled out on a plush gray lounge chair next to a small, sparkling infinity pool, squinting at my laptop as the Caribbean sun hits my sunscreen-protected (and sunburned) skin. I'm aboard the Explora I ship, five days into a six-day cruise (or sail as they call it), and somewhere between Curaçao and Martinique, I'm pretty sure I've adopted what 'Explora Journeys calls for the oceanic mindset. . I'm my best self on vacation: relaxed, unfettered, and lightly sauced.
I've been on a cruise once before when my aunt and uncle took me to the west coast of Mexico for my thirteenth birthday. I remember little moments from that first trip: getting dressed for dinner, spending a day curled up in my room sick with sun poisoning, awkwardly trying to make friends around the pool table at the teen club . Since then, I've resisted the urge to return to shipboard life, but last year the christening of the first Exploras ship piqued my interest. I saw them as a new luxury player in the industry, positioned to appeal to those more inclined to hang on to a yacht than an oversized ocean theme park. Explora worked with a designer and an architect Martin Françoiswho has been designing yachts since the 1980s.
Explora I is the first of six ships under the Explora Journeys umbrella, with the last to be completed in 2028. The company is privately owned by maritime and logistics conglomerate MSC Group, based in Geneva, Switzerland. Each vessel is designed with environmentally friendly practices in mind. This means they are RINA Dolphin certified to reduce underwater noise; no single-use plastics are allowed on board; they use LNG, the cleanest marine fuel available; and committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
With a ratio of 1.25 hosts to every guest, the ship was packed with staff members looking to carry your plate, mix you a cocktail, or guide you in a fitness class. I don't know if it's a generational thing, but it was a major selling point for the older customers I spoke to. They expected staff members to know them by name and know how they take their coffee each morning (a bit pretentious to me, but whatever floats your boat). I found myself troubled by the attention, craving a little anonymity on board, so I could fly around and take selfies on the upper deck without the embarrassment of being spotted mid-waist.
There is an inevitable loss of time on a cruise ship. Freed from the chores I usually do at home thanks to thrice-daily cleanings, chocolates and sparkling water waiting for me every time I return, days at sea are a relaxed blur. Sure, I worked, but for just one week I did it in a bikini, tropical cocktail in hand. In the evening, I put on heels and fancy dresses that I rarely get to wear at home. Getting dressed in the evening was encouraged and I was happy to do it, without having to worry about inconvenient subway rides.
There are six restaurants and 11 bars on board, so every evening I was hopping from kitchen to kitchen, location to location. There was Marble & Co., the dark, leather-trimmed steakhouse where I dined on filet mignon and caviar-topped potatoes. Then there was Sakura, its ceiling covered in fabric cherry blossoms, where a sushi chef hand-made nigiri to my whims. I ordered several Roundsan exercises out of indulgence! Even the Emporium, the ship's buffet-style restaurant, was a lesson in instant gratification, from a pumped-up pizza oven to freshly made pasta cooked a la minute.
As we anchored in each destination, we had the opportunity to sign up for excursions. As a first time visitor, I took the time to do several. I walked around the colorful neighborhoods of Willemstad, which looked a lot like the canals of Amsterdam. I snorkeled, bobbing in the salty turquoise water, squirming as a fish grazed my legs. I hiked through a sugar plantation and tasted rum from a factory. Although life on the ship was serenely easy, the opportunity to disembark and explore kept me from tipping my oceanic mindset into a state of doldrums.
During days at sea, there was a full-service spa where I could come down from my room in a fluffy bathrobe and slippers and treat myself to a massage or manicure and use the saunas, which were surprisingly impactful despite the sauna. like the outside temperature. I could also indulge in shopping, including at the only Rolex store on the sea, without anyone keeping track of the time on the ship. For sports enthusiasts like me, there was an outdoor track, a basketball court and a stylish gym equipped with Technogym machines.
Typically on vacation I tend to spend as little time in my room as possible, but my Ocean Penthouse has become my quiet refuge despite its only 463 square feet. The luxurious gray interior was comfortable without being claustrophobic; I eagerly relaxed in my king-sized bed as the ship rocked beneath me. In the morning, I ordered coffee from room service and drank it on my private terrace. I ended each day with a rain shower, stepping out onto the heated floor and putting on my bathrobe.
On our final morning we arrived in Barbados with time to grab a quick buffet breakfast before disembarking. I felt miniature next to the ship, which measured nearly 200 feet above the waterline. An hour-long taxi ride threw me back into the logistics of daily life. Queuing at the airport, feet firmly on dry land, I could still feel the rocking of the boat thanks to my newly acquired sea legs. My cruise was over in less than a week, but my oceanic mindset was to come home to Brooklyn with me.
