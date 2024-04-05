Spring dress shopping: mission impossible





This week I bought a spring or summer dress, something long enough to cover my weird leg but not a maxi, and with short sleeves and, preferably, cotton. Oh, and light blue. You'd think this would be easy—a no-brainer in this landscape of online retail, Amazon, and 15 paper catalogs that arrive in my mailbox every week, but no. My difficulty finding a dress is complicated by the same factor that makes it increasingly impossible to find something to wear that isn't insane. Designers are running out of good ideas. Last year they released wide-leg pants, which I wrote about in this space. While I'm fine with pants with a little more room to cover my problem leg, the stores were filled with bulky clown pants with enough fabric to make slipcovers for all my furniture. I thought it was a fad and would fade away, but flowy pants are still a thing. The year before, it was the cut-out dresses, with huge gaping holes in the sides, just above the waist. There was probably a time – and I mean about 15 minutes – when I was 19 and I could get away with it. Now my sidewalls have too plump a topography to achieve this look. And a few years ago, tops were missing the shoulders. Personally, I don't have anything on my shoulders, but no. Now it's sleeves – dresses and tops with huge, high, taut, absurdly prominent sleeves. My dress search took me to my favorite store's website, where I found a cotton midi dress with a delicate light blue floral design. When it arrived at my doorstep a week later, I tore open the package, unfolded the dress, and tried it on. Damn, the sleeves. They were stiff and so tight at the top seam that they reached their peak. My arms were floating like sticks inside. The dress made me feel like I was carrying two open umbrellas on my shoulders. I thought about the alteration work that would need to be done to bring these sleeves back into my zip code, but the dress was already expensive. “I have a question,” I said to the office worker as I returned the dress. “Do you think this puff sleeve trend will end soon? » She shrugged, but I think I detected a nod of agreement. As I left the store, I looked around a bit. Big sleeves were everywhere, transforming pretty tops and dresses into sailboats and circus tents. I wondered about people who look good in this style – probably people who are 30 years younger than me and a foot taller. Before leaving the store, I noticed a rack of jeans, with a sign reading “Barrel Leg.” It's the new trend: pants with barrel-shaped legs, wide at the thigh before bulking out at the knee then narrowing at the ankle and I won't be joining this trend either. So my search for a dress continues. Is it too much to ask for a simple, long, flattering, comfortable, light blue summer dress that covers my upper arms but not absurdly so? A dress that doesn't double my width? I think the dress I am describing and wanting would be elegant and flattering. But what do I know?

