Queen Letizia's candy pink dress and kitten heels





Queen Letizia wowed in a head-to-toe bubblegum pink look with a vibrant leopard print dress and the kitten heels of her dreams and we're taking style notes. The leopard print trend is going to be huge this season and it seems even the royal family agrees – as Queen Letizia of Spain showed off in spectacular fashion this month. She stepped out on April 3 in Cadiz for the Gold Medals for Merit in Fine Arts, wearing a fabulous hot pink dress by Lady Pipa. A midi dress is a staple in many people's spring capsule wardrobes and Queen Letizia's bubblegum pink dress had a stunning V-neckline and puffed sleeves ending in a fitted cuff. This style was the perfect blend of a flattering fit and comfortable lightweight, making it the perfect choice for spring events and more everyday wear. (Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) The bodice of Queen Letizia's dress flared into a beautifully draped skirt gathered at the center. The ruching gave the skirt a gorgeous shape and echoed the puffed sleeves, while the color palette and pattern made for a fun combination. Shop pink inspiration Hobbs Tullia Floral Midi Dress Recommended price: Was £149 Now £99 | If you want to recreate the look of Queen Letizia's bubblegum pink dress, this could be just what you've been looking for. This fabulous midi dress has a similar V-neckline and is perfect for spring with its ruched cap sleeves and beautiful pink floral design. M&S Leather Kitten Heel Pumps Recommended price: £45 | Also available in black, these pink slingbacks are a fun way to add a pop of color to your outfits this spring/summer. The patent leather is very durable and the buckle details are not only a nice statement, but a way to keep them extra secure. Radley Hanley Close Mini Flap Bag Recommended price: Was £159 Now £79 | For those who don't want to invest in pink clothes, this mini bag is a superb alternative. It features an adjustable shoulder strap, a back patch pocket and a Radley branded snap closure. The Radley Scottie detachable dog keychain is another stunning detail and it comes with a protective dust bag. Never one to shy away from wearing bright colors and statement patterns, Her Majesty has been seen wearing a lot of pink especially in recent years. This dress featured a white background and leopard print spots in a playful bubblegum pink tone reminiscent of the spring flower. If that wasn't enough pink to pep up your step this season, Queen Letizia's kitten heels coordinated with her dress with their fuchsia pink hue. Slingbacks are popular with many royals, including the Princess of Wales, and the Queen of Spain opted for an old favorite pair from Magrit. They featured a classic pointed toe and comfortable kitten heel and were made from durable and practical leather. (Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) The choice of shoe complemented Queen Letizia and Digital Senior Fashion Writer's bubblegum pink dress for Woman & Home, Amelia Yeomans thinks that matching your outfit and shoes is an easy way to achieve an incredibly put-together look. “This gorgeous pink hue complements Queen Letizia's complexion beautifully, but what really makes this a standout look is the monochromatic style achieved by matching her dress to her shoes,” Amelia explained. “It's one of the best styling tips for making your outfit cohesive and thoughtful, but it really couldn't be simpler.” Sign up to our free daily email to receive the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinions, expert advice on style and beauty trends, plus practical guides on health and wellness questions you want answers to. She added that by “keeping her shoes simple but in the same color palette as the rest of the look,” Queen Letizia helped make “the playful pattern of this midi dress really stand out.” (Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) It's a simple tip we can all put to good use when putting together outfits and Queen Letizia has shown that you don't have to only wear neutral tones to achieve a wonderfully coordinated look. She even matched her makeup to her dress and shoes with subtle hot pink eyeshadow and completed her look with a white Furla leather shoulder bag. If you've been tempted to break out your colorful clothes for spring, Queen Letizia's bubblegum pink outfit might be all the inspiration you need.

