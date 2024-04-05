Fashion Bible: Spring/Summer 2024 What's hot, what's not?





While the current weather in Claremont might not convince you, we've officially entered the spring/summer season and it's time to trade in those puffer jackets for open-toe shoes and flowy, summery dresses.

Do you need some advice on what new additions you should make to your summer wardrobe and what you should leave behind for the old frosty season?

You have arrived at the right place. Let's talk about what's in and out of fashion this spring/summer season, exclusively in my unqualified opinion.

Wearing shoes is back in fashion! I'm looking at you, Pitzer College students. Now, I'm not going to discuss with you the health benefits and harms of wearing shoes; my colleagues have already talked about it here. All I'm going to say is this: If you want to walk into a dining room barefoot and enjoy your dinner while touching the feet of all your friends, stay at McConnell Dining Hall and respect Collins Dining Halls, not no shirt, no shoes, no service. policy.

Using headphones in public is all the rage right now. Please don't subject your busy Hub mates to a 45 minute chemistry lesson that you clearly have no interest in, don't make us suffer with you!

Matching pajama sets, slippers and bathrobes are the hottest fashion combination today. Who says your sleepwear can't be runway ready? The only time it's justifiable to wear your pajamas outside of your dorm is when paired with a fluffy robe and slippers. Be sure to catch me at Collins late night snack bar in my Victoria's Secret Satin Pajama Seta hot pink dress and leopard print slippers for loungewear inspiration.

Pedicures have always been in style, but especially during the spring/summer season. Remember, there is a perfectly acceptable middle ground between sneakers and no shoes: open-toed shoes. That means flip-flops, sandals, and slides (please, no Crocs, though). If you are planning to go out with this type of shoes, you have To ensure your nails and heels look fresh, no one wants to see flakes of skin spilling onto the floor you just graced.

Electric scooters are out and hopefully forever. Did you know that Claremont colleges are all located within a square mile of each other?! Fascinating, isn't it? This means that unless you live far away in the wilderness of off-campus housing, there is absolutely no reason why you need an electric scooter to get around campus.

Going to Joshua Tree is so last season. It's been done too many times before, it's overplayed and it's boring. Or at least, if you decide to embark on the energetic vortex of the desert, avoid devoting an entire Instagram post to your trip, it's just rocks.

Hey man Wally shoes have never been in style, so this should come as no surprise. The most unfashionable shoe ever made managed to reach its target audience, the least fashionable men on campus. I've seen this type of shoe paired with everything from swimsuits and sweatpants to jeans and workout clothes. I say no to all of the above. Please just get some sneakers. You can wear boat shoes when you become a dad.

Posting spring break photos is no longer acceptable. It's been over two weeks since the hiatus ended, and according to social media rules, you missed the deadline to post your wild, crazy, wacky snaps from Cabo. Don't worry, though, you can always try again next year when you'll undoubtedly visit the same open-bar resort with thousands of other Southern California students.

It's time to retire the Patagonia vest from the office. I know, I know, I'm sorry, economic brothers of Claremont McKenna College! You were probably very excited to wear that financial uniform this summer while interning at Goldman Sachs, but trust me, you can still enter your investment bank's exclusive boys' club without having to conform to the trends of the business fashion.

Birkenstock Boston the clogs have unfortunately reached their expiration date. Look, this one is painful for me too because I never had the chance to jump on the hype train, but alas, it's too far, too late for us now. Clogs are still an awesome shoe and if you're an OG saboteur, don't change what you do. But for the rest of us, let's find something new and exciting, maybe the Dr Martens Mules?

Buying makeup specifically designed for men isn't cute this season. Do you really need your proofreader called War paint so that you feel comfortable using it? I've never tested these products myself, so I can't speak to their quality, but I can almost guarantee that you can find a cheaper alternative at your local drugstore or Sephora. Yes, you will have to go to a store where most of the other customers will be women and that can be scary, but I can assure you no bite. And the saleswomen will be happy to help you choose a suitable product that will not deprive you of your masculinity.

The plastic carabiner and ID holder combo is officially basic. My dear friends at Scripps College, I understand the convenience of this wallet alternative, but the market is simply oversaturated with this trend. Consider giving your carabiner to your climbing friends; I'm sure they will greatly appreciate it.

Thanks for letting me know what's in and what's out of style this season and I'm sorry if you're feeling a little targeted. I've never had any training in style or fashion, so you really have no reason to listen to me. But I hope that whatever fashion you decide to try your hand at this summer, you will feel confident, comfortable and enchanting. As long as the shoes are part of your outfit.

Elizaveta (Lisa) Gorelik CM 25 is from Moscow, Russia. She must declare herself guilty of many of the old-fashioned items on this list, but experience is the teacher of all things.

