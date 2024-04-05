Winnipeg MP Leah Gazan wants red dress alert system in place for missing Indigenous women





A Manitoba MP is trying to create an alert system to notify the public when Indigenous women go missing — a move she hopes will lead to fewer deaths and safer reunions with loved ones. “This is a critical initiative,” NDP MP Leah Gazan, who represents Winnipeg Centre, said last month as a House of Commons committee began studying her proposal. Red dress alert.” “This is an initiative that will save lives.” Last year, Gaza's fellow MPs unanimously supported his motion declaring the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls a Canada-wide emergency. The motion also called for funding for a new alert system similar to those that exist for missing children and elderly people. Today, MPs are discussing with experts and stakeholders how to implement such a system across the country.

A 2019 report from a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls found that willful rights violations were at the heart of violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people. The final report resulted in 231 calls for justice to governments, social service providers, industry and Canadians, but relatively little progress has been made so far, particularly on the federal side. Between 2009 and 2021, the homicide rate among Indigenous women and girls was six times higher than among their non-Indigenous counterparts, Statistics Canada concluded in a report released last year.

This report also finds that homicides involving Indigenous women and girls are less likely to result in the most serious murder charges than cases in which the victims were non-Indigenous. Winnipeg MP @LeahGazan is pushing for the Red Dress Alert system for missing and murdered Indigenous women. #CDNPoli #IndigenousWomen #RedDressAlert #MMIWG Sheila North, former grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and ex-journalist, said she frequently encountered examples of police inaction when reporting on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. “There has always been a dismissal, even a lack of respect and indifference, towards the families and friends that we are trying to bring awareness to and move forward with an investigation,” North said in an interview.

“There was always this common theme of an officer saying, 'Wait a minute, they're probably intoxicated, probably partying,'” she said. “Or: 'They have the right to go, they can go on vacation,' knowing full well that many of these families can't afford to go on vacation.” Gaza's proposed red dress alert is being considered by the House of Commons Committee on the Status of Women, which has already heard testimony from a number of experts calling for the initiative is led by indigenous people. Such a model, they say, would alleviate the problem of police inaction, as well as red tape, to better ensure that members of the public are informed of a disappearance quickly and efficiently. Jennifer Jesty, who is the resilience lead for the Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Union, spoke to MPs about her own efforts to establish an emergency alert system for her communities and her attempts to minimize police interference. Since September 2020, Jesty told the committee it has sent 183 alerts and reunited 67 people with their families – 96% of whom were reunited with their families within an hour of the alert being raised. In one case, Jesty said she sent out an alert after a man approached a young Indigenous woman and tried to lure her into sex work. As a result, all 3,000 subscribers were quickly informed of the potential threat. Community members then shared the alert online through their own social media pages, expanding its reach even further and helping to prevent further recruitment efforts in neighboring areas, she testified. “Because this system was designed by us, for us, we were able to create our own protocols for when, how and why an alert should or should not be sent,” Jesty said. “No alert request was refused, and each alert was sent within minutes of receiving the information.” Jesty's alert system, powered by Everbridge, allows messages to be sent via text, calls, emails and can even alert people via a landline – a particularly important form of communication for older members of the community. community or those with unreliable cell service in remote communities. Even though Jesty said her alert system cuts down on red tape, she still makes sure her loved ones contact police to make sure there's a case and to make sure they're not just “at aunt’s.” Getting police buy-in took time, she said, “and some of the things they said to me weren't the nicest.” But once police saw the value in using the alerts to help with their own investigations, they started calling Jesty. “In my ideal world, I would love to extend this alert system to every Indigenous community across this entire country,” Jesty told MPs, who were wondering how a similar alert system could be implemented across the country . “Would this save lives? I believe it already has.” Other North American jurisdictions already have similar alert systems, including Washington State's Missing Indigenous Persons system, which coexists with the existing Amber Alert and Silver Alert programs. While experts say the alerts are necessary to keep Indigenous women and girls safe, North dreams of a time when they will no longer be necessary. But substantive changes must happen first, she said, including removing barriers that Indigenous women and girls face in employment, social services and law enforcement. Indigenous women, girls, transgender and two-spirit people could then better protect themselves and their livelihoods. “So that predators have less power over us,” she said. However, until then, North said Red Dress Alerts will be able to educate the public about the scale of the problem, showing the faces behind the statistics in a way that's hard to avoid. “I hope this reminds us that this problem still exists,” she said. “It’s a stark reminder of the reality of what’s happening to Canada’s first people.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024. With files from Stephanie Taylor

