



Times LUXX appoints new fashion director Aurelia Donaldson joins Times LUXX as fashion director April 4, 2024: Times LUXX, the home of smart luxury, today announces the appointment of Aurelia Donaldson as Fashion Director with immediate effect. Donaldson will be responsible for styling major fashion covers, attending runway shows and working closely with our sales team and advertising partners, ensuring Times LUXX remains the ultimate complement to fashion and luxury. An established stylist and creative consultant, Donaldson brings a wealth of experience gained as a former fashion editor at Telegraph Magazine and contributing fashion editor to Elle UK. She has a portfolio of collaborations with renowned brands such as Cutler & Gross, Patek Philippe and Coach, and is well known among her key contacts in the fashion and advertising industries. Donaldson commented: The trust placed in The Times by its readers is the publication's greatest strength. As LUXX is at the forefront of web and digital, I'm excited to play a key role in creating and delivering an incredible platform for luxury fashion, and pushing creativity to engage readers in the future. Kate Reardon, editor-in-chief of Times Luxury, said: “I am delighted that Aurelia is joining us as Fashion Director at Times LUXX. She is a deeply accomplished designer who is a wonderful addition to LUXX's team of world-class specialists. I know our readers and business partners will greatly appreciate her work and I look forward to working closely with her. Times LUXX is published 5 times a year, alongside 6 Times LUXX reports. LUXX has won Magazine Supplement of the Year (Non-Weekly) at the Newspaper Awards for the past 4 years and continues to generate record commercial revenues. Victoria Trim, director of fashion and luxury at Times Media, said: “Times LUXX and Times Luxury digital continue to prove popular with customers as a way to reach our affluent and highly engaged audiences at scale. We are enhancing our Times Luxury digital proposition, increasing the amount of digital article content published on the Times Luxury channel. and augmenting more of our articles with videos. We've also increased the frequency of our popular Times Luxury newsletter, for which we're seeing an exceptional 78% open rate, and are improving the digital browsing experience to make our quality content even more visible. “

