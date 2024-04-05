Princess Diana's wedding dress designer wasn't a secret like Kate and Meghan





Preparing for Princess Diana's wedding was different from that of her future daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. While the designers of the wedding dresses of Princess Kate when she married Prince William in 2011 (Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen) and the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in 2018 (Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy) weren't confirmed until the nuptials approached, Elizabeth and David Emanuel were widely known to be behind Diana's bridal ensemble, causing a frenzy in their studio. “When Diana would come for a fitting, there would be hundreds of people outside waiting to spot her,” Elizabeth tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. In order to keep the royal wedding dress a secret until the big day, “we had to put shutters on our windows and we used to put pieces of fabric, of different colors, in the trash just to throw out journalists out of sight”. perfume,” Elizabeth said. Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle on their royal wedding day.

Martin Meissner/AP; PA Images/Getty Images; Neil Hall/Shutterstock

Their efforts paid off, and Lady Diana Spencer's wedding dress and 25-foot-long train became an instantly iconic style moment when she arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981 to marry the future King Charles. As excitement and pressure built ahead of the wedding of the century, Diana found the studio to be an “oasis of peace,” Elizabeth says. “She would go upstairs and talk to all the seamstresses. She loved walking the rails because it was a new world for her.” Unbeknownst to the 20-year-old bride and the millions watching on television, the Emanuels had made a second mystery dress as a precaution for any unforeseen circumstances. “I was a little neurotic and thought, 'What happens if someone breaks in and steals the dress or something spills or there's a fire or she's stolen?” Elizabeth said. “So I thought: I'll make a replacement dress. ” The designers did not tell Diana that another dress was waiting in the wings and never showed it to the future princess. “None of us wanted to worry him,” Elizabeth said. “It was a complete secret.” Princess Diana and Prince Charles after their wedding on July 29, 1981.

Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archives/Getty

The replacement dress was inspired by a pink dress the Emanuels made for Diana to wear at a private ball a few days before her wedding and was never finished. The silk was white, “not the deep ivory that the royal wedding dress was made of,” Elizabeth says. The replacement dress featured slim sleeves with frilly cuffs and ready-made fabric, unlike the intricate designs Elizabeth had hand-embroidered on the dress Princess Diana wore. “I just told myself, If something happens, finish it and get it ready,” Elizabeth says, adding that the extra dress probably ended up on a sample rail. It's probably been reused, torn up, thrown away, who knows? Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Elizabeth Emanuel's recreation of Princess Diana's replacement wedding dress, photographed on March 7, 2024.

Lauren Fleishman

Now, after researching old sketches and thumbnail footage from an old documentary, the 70-year-old London-based designer has recreated what she calls “the dress that never was” in a sole purpose: to expose it to Princess Diana Virtual Museum. “We've never seen this dress on Diana and thought it would be nice to imagine it,” said Renae Plant, director and curator of the museum, who acquired it for an undisclosed amount. “You can’t put a price on history.”

