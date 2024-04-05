Festival outfits and trends for the season





Once a year, every year, our obsession with festival style is in full swing. Even if we're not heading to the desert for Coachella, one music festival doesn't constitute a festival season. Spring and summer are full of arts and music events, and we've got your packing list ready with the nine biggest and best festival outfits. We tapped fashion experts Robin Chrétien and Erikka Wang for insights to curate our list. Plus, we found out what festival-goers are looking for in order to really focus on the season's biggest trends. You'll see western festival favorites, tiny skirt ensembles and rhinestones galore, as well as classic spring trends reimagined and scaled up, including crochet and retro glamour. Meet the expert Robin Chrétien is a fashion designer and founder of Robin's Jean. It's inspired by biker chic style, innovative washes of denim, leather, handmade embroidery and crystal studs.

Erika Wang is the co-founder of Akira, a clothing boutique that started in Chicago and has been around since 2002. Countrycore Édouard Berthelot / Getty Images

America has embraced its country roots. It's all about cowboy hats, western adornments, and the kind of flashy cowboy boots that keep you dancing your butt off and running between scenes. Let's say you wanted to create your own cowgirl festival outfit, lean into the most and be sure to have at least one statement piece. Buy similar products: Akira Lover Girl Cowboy Hat Crochet sets Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

When it comes to festival season, you can't go wrong with a matching crochet set. After all, crochet is fashionable, breathable, and will keep you cool in the desert heat. Plus, crochet is so versatile. You can go sultry with a loose knit midi set, or take a sportier approach with a tighter knit short and short set. Buy similar products: Princess Polly Leah Knit Set Knitted dresses Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Another coveted festival look is the knitted dress. You can opt for a beachy open knit or opt for something a little more sparkly like a micro-knit adorned with rhinestones. Buy similar products: Anais long-sleeve rhinestone knit mini dress 70s glamor Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Y2K fashion is back with a bang, and so is another decade: the 70s. Wide-leg floral kids' pants, embellished belts, and crochet cutout tops are all staples of this trendy festival outfit. Choose just one style or go all out with three or four at a time. We could even add a Cher-type scarf to look 70s from head to toe. Buy similar products: Free People Farrah Driftwood Embroidered Flare Jeans Cowboy boots Édouard Berthelot/Getty Images

“Cowboy boots and Coachella go together like PB&J,” says Wang. “The latest iteration of the Western boot recalls the continued popularity of Y2K trends. Loved by the era's brightest stars, this wardrobe staple can go casual or go ultra -festival fashion extra.” And notice it's different from countrycore because you're pairing non-country clothing with country boots. Buy similar products: Azalea Wang Maitia Black Embellished Western Boot Ultra distressed shorts Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Denim and crystals are always a hit for festival season. “The more distressed you are, the better,” Chrétien says. When shopping, Chrétien recommends looking for shorts that feature “embellishments and rips that give an authentic vintage feel.” Buy similar products: Robin's Jeans Destroyed Denim Shorts Barely there pastels Katie Jones/WWD/Getty Images

For many of us, festival season is a great opportunity to show some skin. Long dresses barely visible from above are softened by shades of bubblegum pink and periwinkle. For a truly upgraded look, pair the shorts, bra or bodysuit worn under your top layer. Buy similar products: Line & Dot Wandering Crochet Dress Corset Tops Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Corset tops for festival season are not your average Victorian corsets. Instead of romantic satin and velvet, festival season is all about edgy club-inspired buckled and strapped corset tops. Buy similar products: Poster Grl My Type Underbust Corset Ultra low rise jeans Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While many Millennials still wake up sweaty after having nightmares about low-rise jeans, festival season's ultra-low-rise jeans have a few style-saving graces. They're looser than the low-rise jeans of the past, which means they're actually comfortable to wear (we know, we were shocked too). Plus, the distressed and embroidered details are more 90s style than 2000s. Buy similar products: Levi's Low Loose Jeans for women

