Shop 17 flowy dresses that won't stick to you in the heat





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! Flowy dresses and spring go hand in hand. They are often made of a lightweight fabric that does not stick to sweat. Plus, these comfortable finds often have flattering silhouettes that comfortably fit the tummy, hips, and waist. They are even helpful if you experience bloating. Honestly, we'd wear one every day if we could. Related: 17 Loose, Rich Pieces That Are More Flattering Than Tight Clothes

Whoever invented the myth that only tight clothing can flatter the body was, in the words of famous Legally Blonde character Elle Woods, “seriously disturbed.” I mean, think about it: why would you trade in tight, fitted clothes when there are looser pieces that can flatter you? […] If you're looking to upgrade your spring repertoire with flowy dresses, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up everything from floral-print maxis to relaxed t-shirt dresses and wedding guest-approved options from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Quince. Scroll ahead to see our spring picks! 1. Coquette Core: This romantic dress has so much flowing detail. The backless dress has a ribbed knitted fabric at the chest and gives way to chic straps at the back. The flowy skirt flares out to a tiered ruffled hem.

2. Dressed to impress: You'll be the best-dressed wedding guest in this off-the-shoulder dress. dress from Abercrombie & Fitch. It comes in a rich navy hue and features dreamy floral accents decorated throughout the pleated skirt.

3. Daily killing: Pull up this midi tee dress whenever the dress code requires casual attire.

4. Casual Levels: This pretty black and white checkerboard dress is so versatile. It offers a more casual vibe with canvas sneakers, but you can also elevate the look with chunky wedges.

5. Contemporary meadow: This floral fluid number is a contemporary take on the classic prairie style dresses of the past. It features a chic buttoned bodice, an adjustable drawstring waist and a ruffled, ruffled skirt with a front slit.

6. Swollen: Farm Rio Mini Floral Puff Sleeves Dress is a colorful dream. It features vibrant pops of blue, yellow, red and green shades. The best of all? It features an oversized silhouette, so it's not too tight.

7. Subtle Chiffon: This Quince long sleeve dress is made from a muslin-like material, making it ultra lightweight and breathable.

8. Easy, airy: There's nothing like an oversized tank dress so you feel comfortable when it's hot. This easy-to-wear tank top is made from a lightweight organic cotton gauze material, perfect for breathability.

9. The Blues: This misty blue dress is so pretty. It features a chic V-neck and ruffles on the bodice, 3/4 sleeves and hem.

10. Abstract Art: This colorful dress It looks like it came straight from a museum. It features bold shades of pink, orange, purple and black plated over a deep blue hue. This wrap dress also has a ruffled hem and a front slit.

11. Vampire atmospheres: Create a goth-inspired look with this strapless black dress. There is mystical lace along its tiers.

12. Tropical accents: This vibrant dress is approved for spring break. It features bright floral shades that mimic those of tropical vacation destinations.

13. Bohemian baby: Whether you're spending time in nature or just want to wear a freestyle ensemble, shop this flowy maxi. dress. It features an eclectic mix of purple shades and a tiered silhouette.

14. Dream Flowers: Pastel floral designs are one of the things we love most about this midi dress. It features pleats throughout and a ruched bodice.

15. Delicate Lunge: Don't miss the intricate details of this white and floral print find. The thin straps are adorned with unique lace details that give way to a corset-inspired bodice and delicate covered buttons.

16. Empire Waist: Rock this pleat number if you are looking for a dress that is not too fitted at the waist.

17. Last but not least: Made with soft, lightweight fabric, this breathable change dress has a tiered skirt and it is not see-through. THANKS! You have successfully registered.

