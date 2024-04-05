Western Fashion Is Everywhere, and Amazon Has Spring Styles for Under $45





Nothing and I mean Nothing about me says country; I'm not a horse girl or a hat person, and I couldn't sing the lyrics to a bluegrass song accompanied by a banjo if my life depended on it. But if there's one thing I will always be, it's a Beyoncé fan. So naturally, in his mind COWBOY CARTER After the album release, I'm jumping into the Western fashion trend that's already dominating spring. Fortunately, Amazon is brimming with stylish options starting at just $15. I sifted through retailers' impressive selection and found the eight best Western-inspired styles. Below, grab everything from trendy boots has fringed accessories all for less than $45. You can even score epic deals from brands shoppers love, including Levi's, LeeAnd Cowboy. No matter what catches your eye, be dizzy and grab your picks before they run out. Best Western Fashion on Amazon Original Levi's 501 shorts Amazon

Whether you follow the western bandwagon or not, classic denim shorts are a must-have for any spring wardrobe. You can't go wrong with timeless Levi's 501 Original Shorts especially when they're marked down to $42 from their usual price of $60. The pair has a flattering high waist and a slightly distressed hem for a very fashionable touch. Like the Amazons number one bestseller shorts, they are clearly appreciated by buyers; a critic considered them their favorite because they are incredibly comfortable and stylish. The pair is available in 41 washes to coordinate with your spring outfit rotation. Dream Pairs Metallic cowboy boots Amazon

Embrace two major spring trends in one epic pair of shoes with these Dream Pairs Cowboy Boots. Invoking both metallic and western fashions, these fun shoes are sure to make a statement in any ensemble. They have a calf-length upper and a subtle one-inch heel for a little extra pep in your step. Wear these boots casually under your favorite jeans, or let them shine when paired with shorts or a dress this season. If money isn't your speed, you can snag the pair in five additional colorways, including neutrals and brights. Still on the fence? Take it from a customer who wore the boots for eight hours [their] feet, and called them very comfortable, adding that they also received many compliments on them. Wrangler Retro Western Denim Snap Button Shirt Amazon

Another Western-inspired capsule piece that you'll surely wear on multiple occasions, this Wrangler Snap Button Shirt is reduced to $40. The chambray button down is made from 100% cotton, giving it a super soft feel despite its stiff denim appearance. Personally, I'm a fan of its elegant stitching details and pearly snap closures that provide an elevated feel. The Wrangler find is ideal for spring because it makes the perfect layering piece; Wear it alone or throw it on over a t-shirt or tank top. A stylist they even said they were totally impressed with the find because its fit is great and the quality is excellent. Run to Amazon to get your hands on the Western-inspired fashion picks that catch your eye while they're still available for as little as $15. Pasuot Heeled Cowboy Boots Amazon

Hoce faux-leather fringed messenger bag Amazon

Creaion Embroidered Vest Amazon



