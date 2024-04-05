Fashion
Elizabeth Hurley wears a low-cut metallic dress on the red carpet for the premiere of her son's new film, Strictly Confidential
ELIZABETH Hurley flaunted her incredible figure in a plunging metallic dress at the red carpet premiere of her son's new film.
The British actress shares her son, new filmmaker Damian, with ex-boyfriend Steve Bing.
Elizabeth, 58, showed off her timeless figure in a breathtaking gold metallic dress on the red carpet in New York on Wednesday.
The actress posed for photos in a plunging dress, which showed off her cleavage.
The dress featured spaghetti straps and a leg slit, which the Austin Powers alum paired with gold peep-toe wedge heels and crystal drop earrings.
Elizabeth's hair was styled in beachy waves and she wore full glamorous makeup for the formal occasion.
The model also posed for photos with her son Damian, who directed the new film called Strictly Confidential.
Damian wore black pants and a black silk shirt that opened in a deep V across his chest.
He styled the look with a black cross necklace and sunglasses, hugging his mother for cute photos.
The mother-son duo smiled on the red carpet to celebrate the 22-year-old's latest film.
SHOCKING SCENE
Elizabeth stars in Strictly Confidential, which marks Damian's directorial debut.
Much to the shock of fans, the film features the actress participating in a steamy lesbian sex scene.
The mother-of-one, who plays a main character named Lily, gets naked with her co-star Pear Chiravara.
In an early trailer released in February, the women are seen emotionally kissing before Pear's character, Natasha, kisses Elizabeth's skin.
STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL
The mystery drama follows Mia, played by actress Georgia Lock, as she is haunted by the suicide of her best friend Rebecca.
She accepts an invitation from Rebecca's family to visit their home in the Caribbean on the anniversary of her death.
Mia lands on the island with Rebecca's other college friends, where she is full of suspicions about her friend's past.
The main character soon discovers that Rebecca's family is harboring a deadly secret.
She is drawn into the family's world of sex and betrayal as she tries to solve the mystery surrounding her friend's death.
MOTHER-SON DUO
In 2022, Elizabeth flew to the Caribbean to star in her son's first film.
Damian spoke about his mother's role, saying she had promised years before that she would star in her first film.
He said People that she “gave up everything” to participate, adding: “During the filming of my very first short film in 2010, when I was 8 years old, my mother promised to participate in my first feature film.
“True to her word, the minute Strictly Confidential was given the green light, my mother dropped everything and rushed to the Caribbean to help.
Speaking about working with his mother, he exclaimed: “It was a joy to come to work and face each day together.
“We only had 18 days to shoot the entire film, so our twin telepathy was invaluable throughout.
DATING STORY
Elizabeth dated Hugh Grant for 13 years, splitting in 2000.
After deciding to call it quits, she briefly dated Damian's father, producer and screenwriter Steve Bing, and became pregnant in 2001.
The actress welcomed her only son in 2002, and although Steve denied his paternity at the time, a DNA test proved it.
In 2020, Steve was found dead at the foot of a building in California, according to Deadline.
