Textile and apparel majors head to New York thanks to Fashion Scholarship Fund – The Daily Texan





Last April, Amaryllis Dunklee stood among fashion legends like Anna Wintour and Tommy Hilfiger at a gala in New York. Luxuriously dressed in a Neiman Marcus gown, Dunklee was one of 127 fashion scholars selected for the honor. This is the leading scholarship you can get if you are a fashion student in the United States, Dunklee said. This weekend, Dunklee will return to New York, alongside fellow textile and apparel seniors Taryn Lam, Elleanor Ross and Jennifer Martin for the 2024 Fashion Scholarship Fund Awards Gala. A national non-profit organization, the Fashion Scholarship Fund aims to support fashion-focused education and development, annually rewarding students for their work in all disciplines, including design product development, merchandising, marketing analysis and commercial strategy. It's really cool to feel recognized by a lot of people and to be part of a huge community of talented and like-minded individuals, Lam said. To benefit from the scholarship, students developed case studies that address current issues in the fashion industry. In pursuit of causes such as sustainability and accessibility, the four students explored ways to make a difference in today's businesses. For her study, Lam used biomaterials she developed as a student researcher to create a sustainable collection for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. I really liked this year's prompt because it was based on ESG (environmental, social and governance), Lam said. I really want to focus on promoting and working with sustainable and responsible fashion. Lam said she appreciated the opportunity to develop skills applicable in the field. It's helpful to create a case study like this because it allows you to dig deep from ideation from concept to design and then final product, Lam said. Also inspired by promoting sustainable fashion, Dunklee designed a business strategy for the upcoming collaboration between Prada and NASA, proposing the use of leathers made from food waste in their designs. Dunklee combined his love for science and fashion in his study. I created a sustainable collection for them with an ESG strategy aimed at promoting women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers,” Dunklee said. Ross designed a line of adaptive clothing for Free People Movement, aiming to bridge the gap between functionality and style in clothing for people with disabilities. Unfamiliar with athleisure or adaptive clothing, Ross said she chose the subject to challenge herself. It takes a lot of research, but the result is worth it, Ross said. It was inspiring to examine a category in which I had no prior knowledge. Ross also received the Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund, a scholarship also named through the FSF. Abloh created the fund to support future leaders in Black fashion. There aren't many well-known black creatives in the industry, so it's inspiring that he created this scholarship for us, Ross said. This weekend, students will travel to New York to be honored for their achievements. Martin, awarded for her sustainable collection of Levis jeans, ReLIVING Re-LeVING, built on Levis' existing sustainability initiative of reselling used jeans and uses unsold second-hand denim to create her designs. She said she is excited to connect with other students in the field and become closer to her textile and apparel community. “I’m excited to go with three other UT classmates,” Martin said. (I) am very grateful to have this support system.

