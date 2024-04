Dior, Balenciaga, Valentino and more

As men's fashion should never be approached with too much seriousness, but rather as a source of pleasure and fascination, here is a fashionable assortment that is sure to transform you into a modern-day stilyaga, as the hipsters were called Russians from the mid-20th century. . Dior Inspired by her late uncle's connections to ballet and photography, Kim Jones's current collection for Dior celebrates the movement and rebels of the 20th century. While he demonstrated his tailoring virtuosity years ago, his recent work ventures into new areas of experimentation: Spring/Summer 2024, for example, features clever layering, eclectic embellishments d vintage inspiration and a kaleidoscope of vibrant and sober colors. Balenciaga The latest version of Balenciaga's Rodeo handbag features aged silver details and playful charms, a testament to Demna's steadfast – and welcome – refusal to take herself too seriously. After all, why should luxury be anything other than fun and exciting? Valentino “Think Rose!” sings Maggie Prescott in Funny head, in unison, it seems, with Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli. Following the house's powerful 'Pink' Fall/Winter 2022 collection, this silk shirt is adorned with a sophisticated scarf detail that will make a statement with any outfit. Loewe Jonathan Anderson is one of those designers who insists on treating himself every season, whether he's at Loewe or his own brand. The former's Spring/Summer 2024 collection sees menswear essentials dissected and reassembled, with a good example of his unique approach being this wool coat, which features a blazer-like underlayer. Looking like a true modern gentleman has never been easier. Sheltered Japanese brand Undercover is changing the denim game with these jeans embroidered with whimsical pearls on the legs. Designed in a straight fit with a mid-rise silhouette, they are an ideal choice for skater boys and tech bros. Gucci Gucci's Sylke loafers defy convention with a boldly raised cuff. Shiny patent leather and iconic Horsebit details add an edgy touch to any outfit, whether it's a sleek suit or trendy streetwear. And for those with limited mobility, the sturdy soles of these shoes provide a welcome gain in stature.

