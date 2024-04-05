Spotlight on Fashion et cetera: A club dedicated to showcasing art through fashion

No one is safe from the fashion industry. A simple choice of clothing says a lot about a person's style, taste, culture and emotional state. Truly, fashion is a silent storyteller, an art form woven into our daily lives and ultimately unavoidable. However, in Hanover, where winters are gloomy and students are overwhelmed by their reading, it is often difficult not to dress for comfort rather than style. Or dressing according to the fashion around us.

Fashion et cetera, however, is trying to fight back.

According to club president Joshua Vorbrich 24, Fashion et cetera aims to transcend the social, cultural and weather limitations imposed on clothing in Hannover and provide a space for artistic expression through this medium.

Dartmouth does not have fashion programs, so one of the main goals of this club is to cater to this audience. [artistic] empty and be a space for creatives who are passionate about fashion to embrace those aspects of their personality and pursue those interests, Vorbrich said.

Joséphine Boutte, 26, said she joined Fashion et cetera's five-person board of directors during her freshman year in the spring. She has been involved ever since.

We all collaborate on everything, which is great, because we all have very different points of view, and it's not always just one person doing the same thing, Boutte said. We also have extensions, which are people who want to do makeup or help with lighting for shows.

Boutte said Fashion et cetera, which meets weekly, begins its quarterly meetings by discussing whether members would like to put on a show during the term. From choosing a theme to finding a suitable venue, shows usually involve a lot of planning. Boutte added that the group tends to focus on putting on a single extravagant show.

Boutte said the first part of staging a fashion show is cultivating its thematic concept.

We usually start [by] imagine what the mood of the show will be, Boutte said. To do this, we create Pinterest boards, [and we] have weekly meetings where we bounce ideas off each other and see where everyone is at.

An example of a recent theme is the Gardens of Babylon which took place at Collis Common Ground last spring. The club decorated the space with hanging flowers and swirling lights, creating a magical garden ambiance. Once the theme is established, the club begins the search for clothing, accessories and outfits suitable for its selection.

One of the club's main goals is to promote sustainability and [] options that aren’t fast fashion, Boutte said. The clothes used [for the fashion shows] is about one third saved and two thirds rented.

This winter, the club held its first fashion show of the year, titled Anarchy in Academia. The show took place in the Baker Library's Tower Room, according to Boutte.

The weather was gloomy and we were feeling pretty nervous, Boutte said. We wanted to play on the concept of Dartmouth preppyness with lots of academic attire and add our own cynical touch.

Vorbrich noted that fashion is often interdisciplinary, requiring skills ranging from set design to makeup to contribute to their shows.

THE [winter] The show hired many creatives in different disciplines, from set design to videography to styling, Vorbrich said.

Eddi Aronson 26, the makeup artist for the winter show, said she was inspired by birds when designing her looks.

I did a swan motif where I captured people's eyelids mimicking a swan's wing, and it really embodied the dark academia that we imagined very well, she said. I think it worked well with a lot of the pieces in the series.

Building on the dark college theme, the club wanted to connect the show to something audience members could connect with: Dartmouth.

The club aimed to use the show as a way to appreciate and comment on Dartmouth culture at the same time, Boutte said.

Incorporating familiar traditions, the show featured details that reflect Dartmouth's unique culture.

We've made a lot of posters specifically specific to Dartmouth, Boutte said. So there was a last chance poster, that of the Marriage Pact. This played into the social pressures of Dartmouth.

The show was an opportunity to bring together students from across campus, including those who participated in the planning and execution and those who came to support their peers as audience members.

[Fashion] presents a truly unique opportunity for creatives from different fields to come together and use their skills to work on a more artistic problem, Vorbrich said.