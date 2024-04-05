Fashion
How Recreation of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Preserves History
The redesign of Princess Diana's backup wedding dress is part of a desire to “preserve history” that might have been lost if Elizabeth Emanuel hadn't recreated it. This is the perspective of the woman who commissioned the designer to make the dress and now has it for her museum. .
Renae Plant, director and curator of the Princess Diana Virtual Museumwon't say how much she paid for the recreated wedding dress, which Emanuel recently shipped to her new home in California.
“You can't put a price on history,” Plant tells PEOPLE. “Preserving history is really important. It's like works of art.”
Indeed, Emanuel, who created the then-famous Lady Diana Spencer dress for her 1981 wedding to the future King Charles, has revealed part of that story by uncovering part of the missing puzzle in the history of marriage royal by making a replica of the alternate dress. for Diane.
Plant claims that “secrecy” was the underlying guiding principle at the time and that Emanuel wanted the alternative as a precaution.
“It was there in case news got out about the first dress,” says Plant. “Part of what’s special too is that it hasn’t been seen in public, and now we can preserve it and show it to the world.”
Plant, whose museum “traces Diana's life from childhood to her tragic death,” is well placed to assess the place of Emanuel as well as the designer's former partner and fellow wedding dress designer of the Princess Diana, David, in royal history.
“I think they won the lottery when they got the commission,” she told PEOPLE. “It put them on the map together and that's how they became known around the world by creating the most famous dress worn by the most famous woman in the world. And that legacy continues.”
She added: “Being a part of this special day is a huge honor, and they should both be so proud. And you can never take that away from them.”
The making of the new white silk replica dress follows another commission Emanuel completed for Plant: a recreation of a fuchsia dress originally created by the Emanuels for Princess Diana. She wore it to a ball a few days before her historic wedding. In fact, parts of this pink dress inspired the backup wedding dress.
“It was very dramatic for the time,” Plant says of the pink dress. “It would be lost to history unless Elizabeth said it through its making.”
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
The virtual museum “trails Diana's life from childhood to her tragic death” through clothing and captures the “intricate parts, letter writing and gifts that Diana gave,” Plant adds.
Last year, Plant acquired five glamorous evening dresses, identical to those designed by Jacques Azagury and worn by Diana in her later years. The dresses are “twins” of the originals worn by the princess and include the iconic black backless dress she wore to a charity gala on the night of her controversial Panorama the interview aired in 1995.
For Emanuel, 70, his new dress brings back memories of his special customer, Diana. She remembers the excitement and intense pressure that built up in the run-up to the big day on July 29, 1981.
Diana, says Emanuel, found the designer studio to be an “oasis of peace,” away from the hubbub and excitement. “[Diana] I went upstairs and chatted with all the seamstresses. She loved riding the rails because it was a new world for her. »
“I don’t think she was particularly interested in fashion before meeting us,” adds the designer.
