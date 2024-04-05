Men's Fashion Week S/S 2025: what Wallpaper* knows so far

Although Spring/Summer 2025 Men's Fashion Week may seem like a distant prospect – the month of shows begins in early June – the first details are starting to emerge, including the announcement of two of this year's guest designers at the Florentine menswear show Pitti Uomo. First there's subversive French designer Marine Serre – best known for her cut-up and upcycled clothing and iconic crescent moon print – while British design legend Paul Smith, who first exhibited at the fair in 1993, will make its return, opening the debates on June 11, 2024.

Including stops in London, Milan, Florence and Paris – alongside designer debuts, blockbuster shows and many more surprises – here, in one continuous list, is everything Wallpaper* knows so far about the Men's Fashion Week S/S 2025.

Men's Fashion Week S/S 2025: what to expect

London Fashion Week (June 9 – 11, 2024)

London Fashion Week's 40th anniversary celebrations will continue in June with the summer iteration of the event, which, as in previous years, includes designer shows in both men's and women's wear (pre-pandemic, the program was exclusively reserved for men's clothing). Expect appearances from BFC Newgen funding recipients, which this year include Aaron Esh, Conner Ives, Tolu Coker, Saul Nash and Feben, among others (although many of these designers will choose to show their S/S 2025 collections more late in the year). , during the September edition of London Fashion Week), alongside shows by other emerging fashion talents from the city.

The schedule has not yet been announced, but if previous years are anything to go by, it will be a relatively quiet weekend – previous June editions had a sparse schedule – with only a handful of parades, presentations and evenings. However, there might be a few surprises: last June, Martine Rose presented a joyous off-calendar spring-summer 2024 collection in a hot and sweaty community hall in north London, accompanied by pints of Stella Artois and Tayto crisps.

Martine Rose's spring/summer 2024 show, held in a north London community hall – complete with pints and crisps – during the latest edition of London Fashion Week in June (Image credit: Courtesy of Martine Rose)

Pitti Uomo (June 11 – 14, 2024)

Each season, Pitti Uomo – a historic menswear show held twice a year in Florence, Italy – selects a handful of international guest designers to present as part of a unique lineup, which sees the shows unfold in an eclectic array of locations across the city, from Renaissance palaces to abandoned industrial lands. Recent iterations have seen appearances from Fendi, SS Daley, Martine Rose, Grace Wales Bonner and Luca Magliano, while Vivienne Westwood, Raf Simons, Giorgio Armani, Jonathan Anderson and Yohji Yamamoto have all previously walked as part of the event definitive of men's fashion.

This year, the first guest designer to be announced is Marine Serre, a buzzy French designer known for her sporty, subculture-infused pieces, which often feature reworked deadstock garments and her signature crescent moon print (the latter, adorning generally a second skin). tops, bodysuits and leggings, have earned her a legion of famous followers, from Beyoncé to Rosalía). On June 12, 2024, she will present a menswear collection at a location yet to be announced. “I’m really excited to bring my next show to Florence,” she says. “We look forward to bringing the essence of Marine Serre to Florence, blending craftsmanship in our own way and disrupting the lines of what is expected, putting imagination to work for transformation.”

Meanwhile, British design legend Paul Smith – who has already walked at the show – will begin proceedings with the launch of his S/S 2025 men's collection on June 11, 2024. The choice of Pitti Uomo to present the offering of the next season comes from the choice of the British designer. “a respect for bespoke clothing,” he says, noting that after his first appearance as a guest designer in 1993, “returning to Florence seemed like the right thing to do.”

Paul Smith, who will present his spring-summer 2025 men's collection at Pitti Uomo in Florence next June (Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Smith)

Milan Men's Fashion Week (June 15 – 19, 2024)

Highlights of Milan Fashion Week will undoubtedly include Sabato De Sarno's second menswear collection for Gucci, where he will continue to refine his elegant new vision for the house, which takes inspiration from carefree street style Italian. Prada, meanwhile, will present its S/S 2025 collection amid a typically dynamic ensemble created in association with OMA/AMO – Rem Koolhaas revealed the architecture firm's 25 years of collaboration with Prada in the March issue from Wallpaper's Style. Elsewhere, JW Anderson is set to continue showcasing its menswear collections in Milan, Matteo Tamburini will present his first dedicated menswear collection for Tod's, while Italian stalwarts Dolce & Gabbana, Zegna, Armani and Fendi round out the week.

Sabato De Sarno's debut menswear collection for Gucci, presented earlier this year. The designer will present his second men's collection in June in Milan (Image credit: Photography by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)

Paris Fashion Week Men (June 18 – 23, 2024)

After the announcement of the appointment of former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele as head of Valentino, replacing Pierpaolo Piccioli, Michele's fans will have to wait a little longer to learn his vision for the Roman house. Earlier this month, Valentino confirmed that it would not present a men's or haute couture collection in June, other than debuting for women's fashion week in Paris in September.

That said, a busy schedule awaits him elsewhere: notably, Pharrell Williams will present his third menswear collection for Louis Vuitton, which follows a western-themed release for fall-winter 2024 (a sort of precursor of that of Beyoncé). Cowboy Carter, the musician chose to wear a look from the collection for her appearance at the 2024 Grammys). His final show in June, which marked his debut, saw him close the Pont Neuf in central Paris for the extravaganza, while in January he erected a huge box in Paris's Jardin d'Acclimatation, completed by a flurry of fake snow for dramatic spectacle. final. His next show will likely be just as ubiquitous on social media. Elsewhere, expect impactful shows from Jonathan Anderson at Loewe, Véronique Nichanian at Hermès and Rick Owens, who will reveal whether the choice to host his shows in his own Parisian home – as was the case for his latest men's shows and woman – is permanent. Watch this place.

Pharrell Williams' western-themed Louis Vuitton A/W 2024 menswear collection presented in February. The designer will present his latest blockbuster vision for the house this June in Paris (Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Stay tuned to Wallpaper.com for more Men's Fashion Week S/S 2025 coverage.