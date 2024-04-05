



Dexter King Named Senior Vice President and Global General Manager of TOM FORD BEAUTY TOM FORD announced today that Dexter King has been named Senior Vice President and Global General Manager of TOM FORD BEAUTY. King will assume this role effective April 1, 2024 and will continue to report to Guillaume Jesel, President and CEO of TOM FORD and Luxury Business Development at The Este Lauder Companies. King will also join The Este Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) expanded leadership team. This press release contains multimedia. View the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240405576513/en/ Dexter King has been named senior vice president and global general manager of TOM FORD BEAUTY. (Photo: Business Wire) King has been with TOM FORD BEAUTY for nine years, holding a number of key leadership positions, including Senior Vice President (SVP), Global Marketing and Strategy, and previously Senior Vice President, General Manager, International Strategy and global. In close partnership with Jesel, under King's strategic and international leadership, the brand has elevated key TOM FORD fragrances to the luxury level, accelerated its distribution strategy and achieved exceptional growth and market share gains across key markets. Dexter's multi-faceted leadership experience at TOM FORD BEAUTY has been instrumental in helping the brand achieve exceptional global growth, Jesel said. His deep understanding of luxury, the importance of ambitious local relevance and his mastery of strategic growth opportunities in the luxury sector make him well-positioned to lead the continued global momentum of TOM FORD BEAUTY. In his new role, King will lead the TOM FORD BEAUTY team in all aspects of strategic growth plans by category, channel and geography. He will focus on positioning the brand in luxury beauty through world-class innovation in makeup, fragrance and skincare and continue to elevate the brand's aspirational storytelling of luxury glamor modern and to amplify individual beauty. Prior to joining TOM FORD BEAUTY, King held strategy and marketing roles, holding positions of increasing responsibility at companies including McKinsey & Company, Diageo and Mot Hennessy. King holds a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Virginia. About TOM FORD TOM FORD IS A GLOBAL DESIGN HOUSE OFFERING EXCEPTIONAL LUXURY PRODUCTS IN WOMEN'S AND MEN'S FASHION, ACCESSORIES, EYEWEAR AND BEAUTY. FOUNDED IN 2005 BY TOM FORD, THE BRAND IS TODAY PRESENT IN MORE THAN 100 MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD AND IS WIDELY RECOGNIZED AS THE ARCHITECT OF LUXURY GLAMOUR. IN 2023, ESTE LAUDER ENTERPRISES BECOME THE SOLE OWNER OF THE TOM FORD BRAND AND ALL ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. IN APRIL 2023, PETER HAWKINGS WAS APPOINTED CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF TOM FORD. About TOM FORD BEAUTY TOM FORD IS A GLOBAL DESIGN HOUSE OFFERING EXCEPTIONAL LUXURY PRODUCTS IN WOMEN'S AND MEN'S FASHION, ACCESSORIES, EYEWEAR AND BEAUTY. FOUNDED IN 2005 BY TOM FORD, THE BRAND IS TODAY PRESENT IN MORE THAN 100 MARKETS WORLDWIDE AND IS WIDELY RECOGNIZED AS THE ARCHITECT OF LUXURY GLAMOR. TOM FORD BEAUTY IS DESIGNED TO AMPLIFY INDIVIDUAL BEAUTY WITH A COLLECTION OF SUMPTUOUS COSMETICS, EXTRAORDINARY FRAGRANCES AND ADVANCED SKIN CARE. ELC-B NYSE:EL Press:



Catherine Holmes



[email protected] View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240405576513/en/

