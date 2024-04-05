Ruches and Biba: fashion from the 60s comes out in 2024 | Fashion

BArbra Streisand once arrived unceremoniously, Jimi Hendrix was a customer, and John Lennon's white limousine sometimes stopped outside. Salman Rushdie called it his '60s education in cool. Granny Takes a Trip, the Kings Road shop which opened in London in 1966 and became a counter-cultural meeting place, is relaunch with a little help from the Rolling Stones.

Rushdie wrote how for the thinking heads and the freaks who hung out there, it was the Mecca, the Olympus, the Kathmandu of hippie chic.

Inspired by the irreverent spirit of the original, the 2024 digital iteration will work solely with second-hand clothing and deadstock fabrics. Drawing inspiration from the brand's musical roots, surplus clothing from the music merchandising industry will be transformed into limited edition clothing.

Granny takes a trip to her prime in Kings Road, southwest London. Photography: Harold Chapman/TopFoto

The retailer's managing director, Marlot te Kiefte, hopes to evoke a similar vibe to the original and inspire people to take a step back and appreciate fashion. She draws parallels between the 2020s and the 1960s, with widespread political upheaval, a rise in collectivism, as well as an interest in wellness, spirituality and psychedelics.

This relaunch comes against a backdrop of a broader resurgence of 1960s culture and fashion. The recent collaboration between fashion writer Leandra Medine Cohen and French brand Soeur helped usher in a revival of shrunken polo shirts, shift dress shapes, space metals and cropped hemlines.

Space metals and cropped hemlines form the basis of Leandra Medine Cohens' collaboration with French brand Soeur. Photography: IMAGE PR

On the small screen, the Apple TV Palm Royale, set in Palm Beach in the summer of 1969, features the downtrodden Maxine Simmons who says: The richest come down to mingle like crabs in a barrel. But social climbing takes a back seat to cat-eye sunglasses, scarves and caftans. Emmy Award-winning costume designer Alix Friedberg draws on vintage finds from Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Chlo and Chanel.

The rock group The Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1967. Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

On the big screen last year, Sofia Coppola's film about a young Priscilla Presley brought '60s fashion center stage. In London, a show celebrating all things Biba debuted last month at Fashion and Textile Museum. Founded in 1964, it was one of the first lifestyle brands in the world.

The 60s also appeared in high fashion. At Dior, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri referenced Miss Dior, the ready-to-wear line launched in 1967, for a collection whose soundtrack is the 1969 hit Je Taime Moi Non Plus by Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin At the Chanel show in Manchester in December, there was a nod to the 1960s with baker's caps and candy-colored tweed skirt suits accompanied by Mary Janes. At Céline, Twiggy acted as muse for shift dresses and miniskirts.

The vibe seems to be rubbing off on younger generations on flea market site Depop, a favorite of Generation Z, with searches for miniskirts up 30%, baker hats up 17% and leopard prints up 235%. Polo collars are also in fashion.

Jane Birkin in September 1964. Photo: Mirrorpix/Getty Images

On Pinterest, searches for Biba increased by 65% ​​and searches for 60s styles, 60s outfits and shift dresses increased by 30%. The number of people looking for leopard print outfit inspiration has increased sevenfold.

What's behind the '60s resurgence? Fashion and the world in general are in a period of upheaval and, perhaps in search of solace, are increasingly nostalgic.

Recent deaths of '60s-style leaders could also affect the mood. After making miniskirts fashionable, Mary Quant, who once described the garment as representing life and enormous opportunity, died at age 93, catalyzing a moment of remembrance and celebration of her mark on fashion.

Chanel unveils its latest Métiers d'Art collection in the heart of Manchester's Northern Quarter. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

The late model and actor Birkin continued to set trends in death as in life. His death last summer sparked a boom in fashion inspired by his signature Gallic style on resale sites like Vestiaire Collective. And the padded handbag she paired with was a surprisingly far-reaching style tip. On TikTok there are tutorials on how to do it. Birk-ify your bag.

But it's about much more than the passing of style heroes. Fashion historian Tony Glenville says this decade could also see a revival, as the short, sleek look of much of the '60s is a great antidote to layering and volume. He thinks that decade was so different from today; it was optimistic and about change, rights, short skirts. It was very fun.

In 2024, a time of financial hardship in the UK, where people don't socialize, work or play, Glenville says the 1960s could be particularly appealing. [Looking back] through rose-tinted glasses, [people] were social, clubs [were] departure, [people were] outside, exploring new things, [it was] possible to have fun with little money.