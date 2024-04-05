Fashion
Polished, but a little quirky: an adult tutu is surprisingly wearable | Fashion
WOuch! To come back! I saw that. I saw you almost move on to reading something else, because you noticed that today I'm talking about tutu skirts and you're wondering: who in their right mind is going to wear a tutu skirt?
Listen, I understand. In fact, until recently, I was in sync with you on this point. When I first saw the tutu skirt trend coming, I was absolutely sure it was one I was going to leave behind. I would have bet you a lot of money that I wouldn't be caught walking into the office wearing tulle.
And yet that's exactly what I did at least one day this week, and the week before, as well as at Paris fashion week. Here we are, as they say, and I am now officially in my tutu skirt era.
How the hell did this happen? The tutu skirt season itself began in January. First, the iconic white ruffled tutu miniskirt worn by Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in the original opening credits of Sex and the City was sold at auction at Juliens auction house in California and turned out to be one of the star lots of the evening. for $52,000 (40,800). Later that month, the Chanel haute couture show focused on tutu skirts, with runway versions in black and ivory as well as ballerina pink.
Paired with a tweed jacket, a tutu skirt suddenly looked elegant. Hmm, I thought, I think tulle might be quite comfortable, actually.
It turns out that my tutu skirt has been in my wardrobe for three years, since I bought it from the diffusion collection that designer Simone Rocha made for H&M in 2021. It is powder pink, calf length, with asymmetrical ruffles running from one hip to the other. the opposite hem. It's beautifully made and I loved it from the start, but it sat mostly unworn in my wardrobe until this year.
Am I doing the flirtatious look? No. Have I bought into the balletcore aesthetic? Again, no. These are actually two real trends. Coquette means a lot of bows and ribbons; Balletcore is more ribbons and pale pink. Ballerinas feature in both. I have nothing against either coquette or balletcore, even if both seem a bit disguised to me.
But as a solo guest in an otherwise low-key outfit, a tutu skirt is surprisingly easy to wear. Honestly. I would recommend a knee length or longer. The fabric has a pleasantly graceful swing that requires a bit of length to be fully appreciated; a short one is a bit of a Swan Lake cosplay.
The way to think of it is as a statement skirt, in a dressy fabric that happens to be the one the tutus are made from. In other words, don't let tulle put you off. We've done statement skirts before, after all, I distinctly remember one season where everyone had either Rixo leopard print or a version of it, and another where there were florals dark everywhere, and those of us with long memories can recall a Prada-inspired skirt. era of the pleated skirt.
A skirt of this slightly grandiose shape, much like the bottom half of a ballgown, is useful when you want to look like you've made an effort but avoid looking like everyone else in the room.
Most importantly, what the tutu skirt has in spades is charm. It's polished but also quirky, a very Carrie Bradshaw combination, come to think of it. You can dress it up with a casual knit, like we did here. I find it works best on my non-model proportions with a long, fairly narrow top: either a t-shirt tucked into the skirt with a hip-length blazer on top, or a fitted sweater long enough to cover at least the top six. inches of the skirt, so that the foam and ruffles start a little lower.
Are you convinced? No? Well, neither did I a few weeks ago. So I wouldn't bet against the tutu skirt, if I were you.
Stylist assistant: Sam Deaman. Hair and makeup: Sophie Higginson using Ouai and Ilia beauty. Model: Cynthia at Milk. Sweater: BA&SH. Shirt: Totem. Skirt: Next. Boots: Russell & Bromley
