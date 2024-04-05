



The company, which says it is on a mission to empower all women, pays female staff 43p for every salary earned by men (Sweaty Betty) Sweaty Betty – the London-based women's-focused activewear and leisurewear brand that claims to be on a assignment to give everyone the means women” – has one of the most important sexes pay shortcomings of everything business of its size in the UK, the Standard can reveal. Numbers show Sweaty Betty has the 90th highest median wage gap between men and women out of more than 10,000 in the government database, the 11th largest gap of any company with more than 1,000 employees. The median woman in the company earns 46.2p for every pound gained per Men there, or 53.8% less. This places Sweaty Betty among the poorest 0.4% of companies its size in terms of equal pay. Looking at the average rather than the median, there were still only 21 companies with a greater gender split pay gap that Sweaty Betty and 13 of them were football clubs. Sweaty Bettys' average wage gap was 56.4%. Official figures show that the lowest paid positions within the company are almost entirely held by women. Among the top quarter of jobs in terms of pay at Sweaty Betty, most are also held by women, but this group includes a much higher share of men than the lowest-paying positions. Sweaty Betty's significant gender pay gap does not appear to be an inevitable consequence of the industry in which it is located. Rival sportswear brand Lululemon, its most direct competitor, had a median gender pay gap of just 6%, although its average gap was narrower, at 38%. None of the other companies of similar size with wider gender pay gaps operated in the fashion or retail sectors. In figures released just two years ago, the gender pay gap at the brand was lower than the UK average, at just 10p per pound. However, it exploded in last year's numbers and continued to climb in those released this year. The widening pay gap came in the first year the data covered the takeover of Sweaty Bettys by US fashion company Wolverine Worldwide, which bought the brand from its founders, Tamara and Simon Hill-Norton, for 300 million. According to the Sweaty Betty website, the brand – founded in Notting Hill in 1998 – has a mission to empower all women through aptitude and beyond. The story continues This means finding more sustainable ways of working, ensuring inclusiveness is at the heart of everything we do, and investing in our community through the Sweaty Betty Foundation, the website continues. He is known for defending body positivity. Last month, she launched a new campaign and brand goals designed to uplift women. Sweaty Betty and Wolverine Worldwide did not respond to a request for comment.

