Do men hate my clothes? Do I care?

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of his campus.

This article is written by a student editor from Toronto MU's Her Campus section.

I went through a dilemma. During another deep dive into TikTok, I happened to scroll through my For You page and found a video made by Erika Dwyerwhich I have been following for some time now.

Dwyer posts amazing style inspiration videos focusing on emerging trends and providing her viewers with overall fashion wisdom on ways to upgrade their wardrobe in fresh and fun ways.

This particular TikTok that may or may not have triggered my slight internal spiral is an essay-style video in which the creator demonstrates different outfits that fall under what TikTok has called the man-repellent aesthetic. With this fairly self-explanatory name, I think the viewer, myself included, understands what Dwyer is illustrating.

These are clothes that men hate, and I remember thinking:I would wear all of these outfits.

I feel like ever since I was little, I've been on the front page of my mothers' newspapers People magazine covers, seeing countless articles designed to educate readers on how to dress for your body type or what colors will make you stand out on a date. But why should we care so much? Are these the important things to keep in mind when choosing an outfit? Why do I have to wear the most flattering dress or the most attractive colors?

It's no secret: the fashion industry is misogynistic. According to Not just a label, 85% of students at top fashion schools are women, but only around 14% of the top 50 fashion brands are led by women.

Chloe Laws, a freelance fashion editor, said in her article for Glamor UK, at first glance this may all seem a bit outdated and condescending. Women are autonomous, free-thinking and forward-thinking, and they don't think about men when they dress! A lot of this is true, on a conscious level, but I don't think it captures some of the realities: we live in a patriarchy, men still rule the fashion world, and that's going to impact the how we dress on a micro level. .

Laws continued, I have always loved fashion and had a sense of personal style from a young age. I remember one day without a school uniform, when I was 11, my friends wore almost identical denim skirts and UGG boots. It wasn't cool by any means, but it was unique and I was still at an age where I dressed purely out of childish impulse. and without worrying about how others perceived what I was wearing. Somehow, as a teenager, I lost that and started dressing for other people. More specifically, boys.

Whether we like it or not, to live as a woman within a society is to live through patriarchal subjectivity and the objectification of men. Perhaps I didn't consider this fact when I glanced through my mother's magazines and saw the very problematic captions that called Jessica Simpson fat And Anorexic Paris Hiltonbut when I think back to how I judged fashion trends from my teens or even the last couple of years, who was I tailoring my fashion choices to?

The famous novelist and feminist Margaret Atwood wroteEven pretending that you don't respond to male fantasies is a male fantasy: pretending to be invisible, pretending that you have your own life, that you can wash your feet and comb your hair without being aware of the ever-present spectator looking through. the keyhole, which looks. through the keyhole of your own head, if nowhere else. You are a woman with a man inside watching over a woman. You are your own voyeur.

Or in the words of one mansaid the late art critic John Berger in his BBC series Ways of seeing, To be born, a woman, is to be born, in an allocated and confined space, under the care of men. She is almost continually accompanied by her own self-image. She must examine everything she is and everything she does, because of the way she appears. to others, and ultimately how she appears to men, is of crucial importance to what is normally considered the success of one's life. Men look at women. The women look at each other. This determines not only the relationships between men and women but also the relationship of women to themselves.

(PS: I would like to believe that John Berger is also another feminist because he was quite woke in 1972, but that's research for another day).

The anti-man cut inspiration comes with a viral sound from the designer. Veronica Shavie, where she sarcastically listed ways to attract a man while showing herself wearing clothes that display the exact opposite. This has led to many other fashion influencers getting in on the trend and creating outfits that fit the purpose of the moment. female gaze.

Controversial fashion and Gen Z style icon Julia Fox told BBC 4 radio show women's hour, Whether I realize it or not, I think my appearance was really meant to appeal to the male gaze, in some way. And then something happened; I don't know if it was motherhood or if it was being exposed to the public, and I was like, Wait, I don't want to maintain this anymore. I want to dress for girls. And men hate my outfits. They're so angry that I'm not the same as I was Uncut gemstones. I hear this all the time, but I don't care because girls love it. Girls and gays love it! And that’s really what I dress for.

When host Emma Barnett commented on the size of the Fox glam squad that accompanied her on set, Julia simply laughed and replied, “And not a straight man.”

Dressing “for girls,” as Fox does, means dressing in a way that prioritizes your personal comfort level without considering the opinions of others.

When asked to view beauty standards through the prism of the male gaze, I'm sure many of us would consider it the same as wearing something tight, delicate, overtly sensual but not slutty, with hair and perfectly maintained makeup. all night, a confusing but expected marriage between a clean, effortless girl and an Instagram villain.

Is it possible to look like this all the time? Most women would probably say no. And if you answer yes, I definitely commend you for your efforts.

I will also note that if what I described previously is what you feel most comfortable with, then it is completely acceptable. What's fashionable is completely subjective. However, what the female gaze challenges us is to analyze our style habits by asking ourselves: Who am I dressing for?

Now, do men really have a distaste for my wardrobe? My immediate reaction if the answer is yes:

Photo by Isabelle Deiulis

Photo by Isabelle Deiulis

But if I really agree with this theory that my clothes actually repel the opposite sex, have I done my job by dressing for the female gaze?

If I think about my current wardrobe, I realize something. As a single 20-year-old living in a city as vibrant and hip as Toronto, is it even possible to dress within the perimeter of the female gaze?

Photo by Isabelle Deiulis

I think I would be lying to myself and to you, the reader, if I didn't say that certain elements of the outfits I tend to wear when I go out to a club or bar are definitely more revealing than any other time of my usual week.

But am I doing it for a man's attention? Or because it gives me confidence?

And would you sue me if I answered yes to both of those questions?

Now, before calling myself an anti-feminist or a hypocrite, I went through a lot of self-acceptance in the relationship I have with my body. It's only in recent years that I've started to feel comfortable showing more skin, wearing a skirt that may show a little cellulite, or putting on a bikini without having to convince my inner dialogue that it's okay. It's normal that I don't look like Kendall. Jenner.

And this new love and positive mental shift in the way I see myself in the clothes I wear has allowed me to explore some fashion boundaries that I didn't dare cross before. Some of these boundaries include wearing clothes that flatter my body more.

Photo by Isabelle Deiulis

Laws underlines, The male gaze is of course not about men on an individual basis. I'm dating a man who likes the way I dress, my dad has always encouraged my sense of style, and in general I don't think the average Joe I meet on stress gives a damn about the way with which I am dressed.

What you choose to put on your body will and should be 100% your choice. If it attracts other people, it's not a negative thing, because you should 100% choose to welcome or reject that attention.

I think the one thing I've learned overall through this reflection at this point and throughout my maturation journey is that I now seek validation through the relationship with my personal style and not through the makes a guy tell me I look good. Of course, I will always continue to accept and give compliments to girls).

Charlotte Jansen wrote for She, The female gaze is not only about what we see, but what we wear, the spaces we inhabit; it's about the details and the daily rhythms that hold our minds… But I believe that we should continue to covet the female gaze, to insist on it as a synecdoche of the creativity and presence of women. The female gaze keeps us vigilant against oppression and patterns of domination. To notice the unnoticed and find beauty in unexpected places. Caring for those who are neglected. To boldly imagine worlds we have not yet seen. To honor the rich wells of our imagination.

So yes, I want to dress for girls, but especially for one girl in particular: myself. That I wear this:

Photo by Isabelle Deiulis

Where:

Photo by Isabelle Deiulis

Where:

Photo by Isabelle Deiulis

Where: