The Cardinals win the home opener in exciting fashion with a big 7!

Greetings, baseball fans! Cardinal connoisseurs. Etc. I'm here to write about baseball and the home opener this April 4, 2024.

The weather was 50 or less for the home opener today, and the weather here in St. Louis has been really changeable, hot and cold… but that didn't dampen the spirits of the Cardinals today today, nor that of the fans (even if most of them were probably too cold there). Lance Lynn took the mound, in his second start of the season. His velocity was the lowest in the entire rotation after the first pass, a group that doesn't exactly light the world on fire with their fastball pitching. I mean, the world doesn't need much help with that at this point anyway, but I digress.

First 1st: After just a few pitches, Siani saved our butts with a stunning dive in the very first at-bat. Which could have set the tone a bit. With injuries to several key players, including Willson Contreras, Herrera was the man behind the plate for Lance. Even though there was a runner at the start of the first game, Lance Lynn got out of the inning unscathed.

Bottom 1st: Goldschmidt hit a single fairly roundly. But then Arenado wiped him out with a double play. That concludes the premiere, the only other thing of note is that Chip Caray's voice didn't sound too bad!

First 2nd: They still run these magnificent Clydesdales. I've never been to an opening day, but I heard it was unlike any other team's opening game. Lots of pageantry. Ozzie Smith was there, interviewed, reminiscing. Lance Lynn looked good again, mixing in a cutter. For those who thought he'd be in the best shape of his life…well, he's not much different from last year. But it is quite effective. Arenado couldn't throw out a fast runner. But I don't know if even the younger Arenado could have made this play. Either way, Lynn escaped unscathed.

2nd down: Ivan Herrera's Opening Day Home Run! It was only worth one race, but it was a lot of fun. Smashed it over the left field wall for a 414 footer. Brian Weathers pitched for the Marlins today. Jordan Walker singled to center field, but the Marlins CFer corralled him near the wall. Good game. Burleson also hit one pretty far, but not as impressive. In another park there might have been 3 circuits in a row. But in a cold and wet Busch III, of course not all of them flew away. Ivan just crushed it.

3rd first: Lance Lynn's return to St. Louis has him throwing like a true competitor. Willpower is one of those intangibles and he has it. He worked his way through the side efficiently during that half inning, looking good Lance!

3rd down: Victor Scott II's disbarment was perhaps the most notable thing that happened, except it's actually a normal thing. Maybe don't take him anymore? I don't know. I like this guy but he should definitely be towards the bottom of the lineup. Nice idea for a comeback though. Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers is a career pitcher with a 5.91 ERA. Goldschmidt was hit slightly by a pitch, but it didn't seem too bad, it looked like the bottom of the shoe. But Arenado hasn't done anything yet.

First 4th: Matt Holliday in the house! I mean, the stadium. Aging well. Lance Lynn did it again, but gave up a home run, as he does. Lance Lynn looks as athletic as my aging, beer-drinking 48-year-old body, but he's still one of my favorite players. I don't know how long it will take for the novelty to wear off, but as long as it's not horrible, I guess just enjoy it (and the interviews! amazing). Statistics are like cats this early, subject to change. This round was not easy for Lance! But he fought even though riders were 2nd and 3rd. He ended this half inning with a strikeout!

4th bottom: Blink and you could have missed that half of the inning, the Cardinals hitters really didn't do anything and made a bad pitcher look pretty good. Jordan Walker still worked! Burleson did it too, to slow the 5th for that final out, with Winn lining out to the left fielder.

Top 5th: Lance Lynn gave up another home run, but this time for two runs! Marlins 3, Cardinals 1. Would he produce quality though? No! He conceded a third home run! Marlins 4-1. Sigh. He serves the dingers at the Lynnings end. We can only imagine Lance Lynn pissed at this point. Solid beard game though. The cutter works quite well again. He is replaced after giving up 3 points by Liberatore. Liberatore almost gives up a home run too, but Jordan Walker hits a big jumper at the wall, taking away a home run, maybe. Or at least, a double.

Lower 5th: Weathers punches leader Siani. The Marlins fail to complete a double play with Scott hitting and Siani on the base paths. Speed ​​can create anxiety. And the Marlins rushed. With runners in 2nd and 3rd places, Goldschmidt was in the lead. Nobody outside! Marlins skipper Skip Schumaker stared stoically into space. The Cards score one on a golden groundout. Arenado was standing and there was a pitch clock violation. This is the first one I'm recapping! Nolan Arenado had enough of the sucking and hit a double, including an RBI to tie Goldschmidt. Cardinals down 4-3… Ivan Herrera was at the plate, but looked bad against some Weathers sweepers and was struck out. The Marlins' bullpen, already taxed and bankrupt, without a win, Weathers had to make it through. Nolan Gorman was still dialing it in and calibrating it for the season, ineffective so far.

Top 6th: I think the quality of starts will be a big theme for the Cardinals this year. Liberatore was still throwing and gave up a run on wild ground! Completely horrible thrown into the ground. 5-3 Marlins.

Lower 6th: Jordan Walker fouled balls on his foot, the umpire gave Marlins pitcher Bender a bad call, which gave Walker another chance…but he just flew to right field . Can Burleson hit? It seems like he should be able to do it. But he did not do it. Sigh. With Winn up, the Cardinals fared better, with a single to the outfield. I'm won over by Winn when he hits too. To end the sixth, Siani struck out.

Top 7th: Pallante out of the pen…retired the first batter. I walked Burger. A certain Jazz tried to slide to first base, but Pallante recovered him just in time. Edmonds said some obvious things about getting hurt by sliding headfirst. Marmol went to the pen before Pallante could have a chance to get out of the team, Gallegos was the pitcher of choice against De La Cruz. At this point, Burger was on second base and this managerial machination worked well.

Stretchable: it was one of the most boring games where 8 runs were scored before the 7th inning. Lots of empty seats for a home opener, in my opinion.

7th down: Sanchez was Miami's pitcher, and Goldschmidt would have been out, but Arraez gifted St. Louis another error, so Paul G could occupy first base. Arenado stood up, narrowed his eyes and hit a corkscrew tornado down the third base line, which flew out of Burgers' glove. Original Goldy and Nolan were first and second with Herrera leading the way. Sanchez looked struck, and he was! Herrera with another RBI! Willson Contreras, his biggest cheerleader. Cards down by one point, Sanchez eliminated. Gorman was up! New double from Nolan! Gorman guided one into the outfield to just the right spot, toward the first-base foul line but eminently fair. The Cardinals took the lead 6 to 5! This game went from boring to absolutely thrilling very quickly.

But it wasn't over. Nardi threw to Walker, he also composed and calibrated it. Walker was able to move Gorman to third base, at least, with a pop to center. Would Burleson win me over here? Last year, some might have considered him a good hitter, but the results were really bad. And so far this season, it's not good at all. Well, I'll just eat my hat (I'm not wearing one), Alec had a big hit! I went the other way and did some damage. Cardinals 7-5! The offense woke up against the Marlins' ineffective bullpen.

The Cardinals got lucky on that end this inning, and just kept putting the ball in play and making things happen. It wasn't very pretty, but it worked pretty well. Masyn Winn got into the action with a bloopy but powerful RBI hit to right field. Cardinals 8-5! What an epic turnaround especially for a home opening match!

Top 8th: Now the entire narrative turns to the question: Can the bullpen handle a 3-point lead? They had a 2 point allocation. Incredibly effective southpaw JoJo Romero was our guy. Now did you know that his FIP last season was 2.2? He wasn't nearly as good before last season, but the Cardinals might have found a late bloomer with Romero, now 27. He still looked like one of our best relievers today. No race for Florida Fish in 8th!

Lower 8th: Arenado was again injured by a shot that came off a glove, this time in the center of the field, as the CFer had to dive to recover the ball, as it was quickly falling in front of him. Herrera was up again, for perhaps more dramatic strikes: 2 outs, Arenado at first. Ivan struck out this time, but what a good game he had.

Top 9th: Helsley cut through the Marlins lineup like a laser through hot butter. The Cardinals win!!!

Tune in next time, true believer, Saturday! The undefeated, I mean, non-victorious (or is that non-victorious?) Miami Marlins at .500 St Louis Cardinals, will the Cardinals be winners and eat more chicken dinner? Game time 1:15 p.m. CST. Matz faces Trevor Rogers.

Statistics and others