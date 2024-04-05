Fashion
New Idan Cohen wedding dresses
Israeli designer Idan Cohen has been creating bridal collections for over a decade. With his meticulous craftsmanship and iconic avant-garde designs, the designer is an industry pioneer who continually pushes the boundaries of bridal fashion. He aims to create pieces that are both artistic and wearable, unconventional and complex, amassing a large fan base, including celebrity clients, such as Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj. With his commitment to elegant clothing with a unique style, Cohen has become a globally recognized talent.
Ahead, Idan Cohen's bridal collections.
Idan Cohen Spring 2025
Inspired by the designers' travels, Idan Cohen's Spring 2025 collection features a floral motif that captures the natural beauty of the world. Decorated with artisan embroidery and hand-applied details, this line of designs evokes elegance with a contemporary twist. Featuring lace-embroidered mermaid silhouettes, structured sequinned mini dresses, feather-embellished ball gowns, and floral-appliqué jumpsuits, this collection is for unconventional brides who want to make a statement in a magical, fanciful.
Below, take a look at the first 15 looks from the Idan Cohens Spring 2025 collection.
Ella
The cup:Mermaid dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and sweetheart neckline
Equipment:Pancake
The wow factor:The thigh-high slit
Alexis
The cup:Strapless mermaid dress
Equipment:Satin and organza
The wow factor:The feather-decorated sleeves of the cape
Worry
The cup:Sweetheart neckline jumpsuit
Equipment:Glitter
The wow factor:The semi-transparent fabric and the visible ribs
Bella
The cup:Two-piece strapless sweetheart neckline and pencil skirt set
Equipment:Sequins and tulle
The wow factor:The peplum top
Pink
The cup:Strapless mermaid dress
Equipment:Sequined lace
The wow factor: The lines of floral applications cutting lace embroidery
Jennifer
The cup:Strapless trapeze dress with removable balloon sleeves
Equipment:Silk and tulle
The wow factor:The transparent fabric and the bow belt
Fiore
The cup:Mermaid dress with a plunging neckline and cold shoulder
Equipment:Tulle
The wow factor:Glittery suspenders
Amelie
The cup:Mermaid dress with long sleeves and sweetheart neckline
Equipment:Lace and sequins
The wow factor:THE semi-transparent sleeves
Emma
The cup:Long Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress
Equipment:Tulle and sequins
The wow factor:Transparent side panels
Louise
The cup:Mermaid dress with plunging neckline
Equipment:Lace, pearls and tulle
The wow factor:The abstract glitter design
Charlotte
The cup:Off-the-shoulder mermaid dress with sweetheart neckline
Equipment:Tulle and sequins
The wow factor:The front lunge
Princess
The cup:Strapless mermaid dress with sweetheart neckline
Equipment:Glitter
The wow factor:All-over pearl accents
Camellia
The cup:Off-the-shoulder mermaid dress with sweetheart neckline
Equipment:Lace, sequins and tulle
The wow factor:The subtle details of the feathers
Married
The cup:Strapless mermaid dress with sweetheart neckline
Equipment:Lace, tulle and sequins
The wow factor:The detachable train
Lauren
The cup:Strapless mermaid dress with sweetheart neckline
Equipment:Lace
The wow factor:The corset bodice
|
