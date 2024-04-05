Dwayne Johnson Shocks Fans After Releasing Men's Shampoo

Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has released a shampoo for men.

Last month, the actor launched his own men's grooming line called Papatui, with all products available for sale at Target. The aim of Papatui – which offers both skincare and shampoo for men – is to challenge the negative connotation surrounding men's hygiene products.

I've found that over the years, as men, we can have great conversations about training, recovery, ice baths, saunas, and we can talk about trucks, cheat foods, tequila and our favorite movies, but every conversation I would have about skincare, I was always pulled aside privately, like: Hey, can I ask you a question? What do you do for your skin? he recently explained in an interview with People.

So many times I said, man, why are we whispering [about skincare]? It's good. We should be able to have this open conversation. Papatui has allowed me to encourage a more open and in-depth conversation about skincare and grooming.

Since then, many people have taken to TikTok to share videos of themselves finding Johnsons shampoo in Target. However, some videos pointed out the irony of a man with no hair selling shampoo.

One clip showed a photo of Johnson next to her shampoo. A quote on the ad read: My hair would have loved this 2-in-1, recognizing its lack of hair. Some users in the comments section agreed how funny it was that a man with no hair was selling the shampoo products.

We truly live in a clown show. They have a bald man selling shampoo. We have lost our minds. The simulation collapses, one comment reads.

Another TikTok user also pointed out the irony of the shampoo, after posting a clip of her and her boyfriend discovering the product at Target. Damn, this man has no business being in the shampoo department. And here he is advertising his Papatui. Do I trust The Rock to know what's best for my hair?

I am not promoting this product in any way. I just found it hilarious, she added.

The clip was captioned: If you ever felt like you weren't cut out for the job, take notes from The Rock.

He can't even guarantee the product!! Lol, another commenter joked.

In addition to drawing attention to his product line, Johnson was also praised for asking for consent before picking up Drew Barrymore on his talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Earlier this year, Barrymore surprised Johnson when she hilariously dressed up as him. For the occasion, she chose to wear one of Johnson's signature outfits: a black shirt over fake muscles, blue jeans, a brown fanny pack, a gold chain and a short black wig with sideburns.

At some point, which was shared on Instagram showsBarrymore asked Moana star if he could do five squats with her on his back. In response, Johnson laughed and enthusiastically declared that he could take on the challenge, before offering to do the squats there and then.

Barrymore accepted the task and climbed onto the couch, while Johnson described how he was going to wrap his arm around her leg and place her on his back. He then made sure she was comfortable with being lifted, asking: Is this cool?