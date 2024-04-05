Fashion
Dwayne Johnson Shocks Fans After Releasing Men's Shampoo
Dwayne The Rock Johnson has released a shampoo for men.
Last month, the actor launched his own men's grooming line called Papatui, with all products available for sale at Target. The aim of Papatui – which offers both skincare and shampoo for men – is to challenge the negative connotation surrounding men's hygiene products.
I've found that over the years, as men, we can have great conversations about training, recovery, ice baths, saunas, and we can talk about trucks, cheat foods, tequila and our favorite movies, but every conversation I would have about skincare, I was always pulled aside privately, like: Hey, can I ask you a question? What do you do for your skin? he recently explained in an interview with People.
So many times I said, man, why are we whispering [about skincare]? It's good. We should be able to have this open conversation. Papatui has allowed me to encourage a more open and in-depth conversation about skincare and grooming.
Since then, many people have taken to TikTok to share videos of themselves finding Johnsons shampoo in Target. However, some videos pointed out the irony of a man with no hair selling shampoo.
One clip showed a photo of Johnson next to her shampoo. A quote on the ad read: My hair would have loved this 2-in-1, recognizing its lack of hair. Some users in the comments section agreed how funny it was that a man with no hair was selling the shampoo products.
We truly live in a clown show. They have a bald man selling shampoo. We have lost our minds. The simulation collapses, one comment reads.
Another TikTok user also pointed out the irony of the shampoo, after posting a clip of her and her boyfriend discovering the product at Target. Damn, this man has no business being in the shampoo department. And here he is advertising his Papatui. Do I trust The Rock to know what's best for my hair?
I am not promoting this product in any way. I just found it hilarious, she added.
The clip was captioned: If you ever felt like you weren't cut out for the job, take notes from The Rock.
He can't even guarantee the product!! Lol, another commenter joked.
In addition to drawing attention to his product line, Johnson was also praised for asking for consent before picking up Drew Barrymore on his talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.
Earlier this year, Barrymore surprised Johnson when she hilariously dressed up as him. For the occasion, she chose to wear one of Johnson's signature outfits: a black shirt over fake muscles, blue jeans, a brown fanny pack, a gold chain and a short black wig with sideburns.
At some point, which was shared on Instagram showsBarrymore asked Moana star if he could do five squats with her on his back. In response, Johnson laughed and enthusiastically declared that he could take on the challenge, before offering to do the squats there and then.
Barrymore accepted the task and climbed onto the couch, while Johnson described how he was going to wrap his arm around her leg and place her on his back. He then made sure she was comfortable with being lifted, asking: Is this cool?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/dwayne-johnson-mens-shampoo-b2524093.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dwayne Johnson Shocks Fans After Releasing Men's Shampoo
- Apple announces important new features in iPhone update
- Experts explain how the new ruling in the docs case could actually help Trump
- The IDF has fired two officers for killing aid workers
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- What is a #fartwalk? Creator Mairlyn Smith breaks down the viral trend
- An earthquake centered near New York City shakes much of the northeast
- FBI Probing Free Airline Upgrades Adams Received
- Pianist Lang Lang will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Predicting the final four College Football Playoff teams in the 2024 season as the postseason field expands
- New Idan Cohen wedding dresses
- Justice Department lawsuit against Apple could spark next wave of technological innovation