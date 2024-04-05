Fashion brands should consider water stress a significant risk to their finances, study finds

Fashion companies and their investors rarely talk about the risk that dwindling water supplies pose to their businesses, even though the threat is real: it takes more than 700 gallons of water to make a single T-shirt, according to WWF.

On average, it takes 2,100 gallons of water to produce 2.2 pounds of lint cotton, according to a new report from Planet Tracker. Hot weather strained water supplies in 2022, and cotton prices soared 30% globally that year, the report said. A 1 percent increase in costs due to drought would result in a 3 percent drop in operating profit for a typical brand, according to Planet Tracker.

Yet few brands are adequately prepared for water stress issues that will only worsen in the decades to come, the report says. The think tank urges companies to consider water as a potential material risk to their profits or revenues, and to disclose data accordingly.

Planet Tracker also advises investors and lenders to reduce their exposure to the fashion world unless companies take into account the risks their global operations face due to dwindling water supplies.

Planet Tracker also found:

Out of 29 companies studied, only 15 declared their water impacts to the CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) in 2022 and 2023. Among them: Adidas, H&M and Puma.

Fourteen others did not. These companies include Foot Locker, Nike and Under Armour.

Out of 42 companies in fashion supply chains, only 17 report to the CDP.

Companies that did report disclosed very little data: only 1 percent of earnings calls or capital markets events contained any mention of water risk.

“No one really does it very well,” Richard Wielechowski, senior textile investment analyst at Planet Trackers, said of the low level of reporting. “There is still a long way to go before we achieve a sustainable industry in terms of water footprint and attitudes.”

Water as a material risk

“Maybe we need a shift in attitude to view this as a significant risk, and then it gets into the things that need to be talked about,” Wielechowski said.

“Understanding water risks should be the first step in any water management program, and that’s why we welcome this report,” H&M spokesperson Albin Nordin said via email . The company carries out regular water risk assessments with the support of the non-profit organization WWF. “To manage water regeneratively throughout our operations, collaborative actions are crucial.”

Among the brands in the report, H&M sets the most water targets for efficiency, discharges, withdrawals, raw materials, pollution reduction and water recycling and reuse. He is also a signatory of the Mandate of the CEO of the UN Global Compact on Waterwhere companies share their best practices in water use.

What are the risks related to water

Clothing stores, corporate offices and warehouses don't often face significant water hazards, and so the problem is often out of sight and out of mind of executives, Wiecheloski said. Yet by 2030, 67 percent of the world's cotton will be grown in areas of extreme water stress, Planet Tracker said.

Water is essential at almost every stage of the supply chain: fiber production, textile weaving and dyeing, and sewing designs. These companies are often based in China, Vietnam, India, Brazil and Turkey, countries already facing high to moderate water stress. The climate crisis will likely amplify this phenomenon with droughts and floods, according to Planet Tracker.

As an example of what can go wrong, cotton irrigation reduced the volume of water in the Aral Sea by 90 percent over the last half century. Farmers around Central Asia's salt lake need four times more water to grow their crops, in part because they must first remove salt from the soil.

Demand for cotton from EU countries is causing the size of the Aral Sea to shrink by a quarter and 44 percent of the water used to grow and process cotton is destined for 'export. according to a 2006 study.

“In the coming years, we will continue to work closely with factories located in countries with high or extremely high water risk, which need to strengthen their risk mitigation measures,” Véronique said by email Rochet, senior director of sustainable development at Puma.

The sneaker manufacturer sets water targets in terms of consumption and discharge. Last year, it discovered it could reduce its environmental footprint by sourcing more recycled polyester and cotton, using low- or no-water dyeing machines, and recycling wastewater into its dyeing factories.

What brands should do

Planet Tracker advises brands to take these steps:

Expect disclosure of water risks to follow a regulatory trajectory similar to that of greenhouse gas emissions over the next two decades. “There's going to be pressure from investors, I think a little bit of regulation, to normalize this and hold everyone accountable,” Wielechowski said.

Manage the impacts of water-related risks in scopes 1, 2 and 3 for direct and indirect operations.

Collect data to develop a plan that sets goals, reduces risks, and minimizes impact, using the Science-Based Targets initiative framework.

Use your brand's financial strength to support suppliers as they transition to more sustainable water use. This may mean compromises on demand for high volumes at low prices and tight margins.

The North-South divide

Planet Tracker also discussed the gap between fashion brands in the North and their suppliers in the South. Is it sustainable, the report asks, for a brand to guzzle water to make clothes in a region where people struggle to get clean water?

“Shouldn’t it be something that’s absolutely at the forefront of business, what they’re trying to change in their operations?” » asked Wiechelowski. “Because when their green jeans are in the store with a pretty leaf-colored label saying eco-friendly, and they actually come from a factory where they don't have access to standard hygiene standards, that really should be something this industry is very aware of.”.