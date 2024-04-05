How Travis, LeBron and Jacob Made Handbags Essential

What started as a humble canvas tote quickly launched an extensive handbag collection in CJ Robinson's closet.

The 28-year-old New Yorker is now the proud owner of more than 30 handbags and is part of a growing class of men who take inspiration from fashion-forward hunks flaunting designer bags.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, a fashion “It” boy in his own right, has been praised for its impressive collection from Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Fendi, while Harry Styles, Pharrell and A$AP Rocky were spotted with various designer bags. Even athletes, like Travis Kelce, LeBron James and David Beckham, are touting the ultra-luxurious bags.

CJ Robinson has a growing collection of around 30 bags, taking a liking to the luxury accessory two years ago when his career took him into the fashion industry. Stephen Yang

Robinson has a large and ever-growing collection of around 30 bags. Stephen Yang

Slowly but surely, more and more men have adopted a handbag or two into their wardrobe. 'Friends' Character Joey Tribbiani Was Just Ahead of His Time.

“It’s something I can carry around, I can still feel masculine, but it’s something I can use and be fashionable at the same time,” Robinson, who works at Brandon Blackwood, told the Post .

For him, a bag is both trendy and functional, chic while containing the “million things” he throws into it.

Jalen Noble, a New Jersey-based content creator, has to carry his two phones, keys, wallet, eye drops and baton, and even men's pockets aren't big enough. So he opts for a luxury leather bag.

“I noticed that when I just wore pants with two pockets and that's it, my pockets seemed bulky,” Noble, 30, told the Post, adding that he needed a satchel “for more of convenience because I can carry so much stuff.” .”

“Some people might call them a bag, a satchel…or whatever name people want to label it, but to me it's just a shoulder bag. I love them.”

“Saltburn” star Jacob Elordi has been widely praised for his impressive collection of designer handbags. Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Rapper A$AP Rocky, pictured with Rihanna, was photographed carrying large leather bags. GC Images

Music sensation Harry Styles recently wore a nylon satchel as a streetwear outfit, but the singer has also brought luxury bags to the red carpet. SplashNews.com

In fact, last year alone, sales of men's bags increased by 7% in 2022, Business Vogue reported. Sales of men's designer bags have increased by 5% since 2020, not to mention the proliferation of handbags on the market. men's fashion showslike Jacquemus, Thom Browne, Dior and Givenchy, to name a few.

But the renewed interest in handbags among men isn't all that surprising to New York stylist Turner Allen, founder and lead stylist of Style turner which has seen a rise in men incorporating bags into their wardrobe.

After all, “men’s fashion has always been very focused on utility,” he emphasized.

Both Robinson and Noble wanted an accessory to hold their many daily belongings. Stephen Yang

“It’s something I can carry around, I can still feel masculine, but it’s something I can use and be fashionable at the same time,” Robinson said. Stephen Yang

Long before there were purses or even pockets, there were belt pouches, meant to hold spices and money. Then, according to GQnext came the structural rectangular briefcase for carrying papers to and from work during the Industrial Revolution, followed by school bags, which expanded beyond the schoolyard to the big screen thanks to Harrison Ford and the “Indiana Jones” franchise, with the titular character sporting one of the tote shoulder bags from the ’80s films.

Meanwhile, the introduction of the leather satchel as a man's work bag sparked a chimera on Wall Street, as corporate executives became spokespeople for New City's chic corporate culture. York. and an elegant briefcase carried by hand or over the shoulder.

But in the '90s and early 2000s, the “purse” or “murse” became a taboo punchline.

Matt LeBlanc's character on “Friends” faced criticism from his friends over a leather bag. Jerry Seinfeld ditched his overstuffed wallet and pockets for a shoulder bag, which he says is not a “handbag” but rather a “European tote.” In the 2009 comedy “The Hangover,” Zach Galifianakis sported a brown shoulder bag much to the dismay of his pals.

'80s hunk Harrison Ford donned a fabric satchel while playing the titular hero Indiana Jones. Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

In the “Friends” episode “The One with Joey's Bag”, the on-screen himbo boasts a discreet black leather shoulder bag despite his friends' mockery. Warner Bros.

According to Vogue Business, it wasn't until the debut of sporty shoulder bags from Gucci and Supreme during the streetwear explosion of 2018 that men became interested in carrying handbags as a wardrobe staple. -dress. Now they are everywhere.

Noble, for her part, sees them as a way to voice her criticism and to hell with the stigmas of gender roles.

“I have no fear of speaking out and hearing someone say, 'Hey, that's too feminine.' Well, feminine for whom? Feminine for you? Because it's not too feminine for me. It’s just me,” said the content creator, who shows your personal style online.

“I think when you get out of that idea or that fear of what other people might think of you or the labels they put on you, it's also empowering to know that it doesn't define you.”

Travis Kelce carried a luxury tote while arriving at the Super Bowl. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Revered athletes like LeBron James have been spotted with luxury bags, like this Louis Vuitton bag. NBAE via Getty Images

David Beckham, avant-garde as always, sported not one, but two trendy bags. GC Images

Just as Noble draws inspiration from the style of camera-ready celebrities and athletes, of whom he has over 2 million followers across the world. Tic Tac And Instagram followed his lead, with men in particular appreciating his wardrobe and nail polish, he said.

While some fashion-forward New Yorkers may have their personal style under their belt, so to speak, others may not be ready to take the plunge.

Allen's customers tend to be skeptical about carrying a bag casually, but their hesitation often dissipates when they learn about the “utilitarian aspects of carrying a bag,” he said . Understated shoulder satchels tend to be bags for beginners before customers move on to a larger accessory with more pizzazz, although it takes time to get comfortable with the style, he added .

” Go ahead. Take risks,” Robinson advised men interested in incorporating bags into their everyday look. Stephen Yang

Noble advised men curious about bags to try on different styles they've seen on other people in store, after all, “you don't know until you try.” Robinson, on the other hand, lives by the mantra “form follows function.” First buy a bag that fits perfectly into your wardrobe for any occasion, and the rest will follow.

“By taking risks, you learn and you continue to find your way with your own fashion sense,” Noble said, calling it “liberating.”

And, in the wise words of Robinson: “Go for it. Take risks.”