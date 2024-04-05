Emergency Fashion Blog: Which outfit do you like the most?!

Welcome back my brothers. That's right, the weather is getting warmer, which means one thing and one thing only: fashion. And as a leading fashion blogger for 10 years, it's my duty, my job, my public service to the world to show you the latest fashion trends. Last spring, we took a deep dive into the season's new dresses, like this:

I must say, quite a dress.

Although this dress can be used anywhere, such as at professional events, weddings, and Bar Mitzvahs, other dresses that are on my desk are better suited to events like Grandma's funeral, as

Improve?

Phillip Faraone/VF24. Getty Images.

Grandma would have loved this dress

But I digress.

The main event of today's fashion blog once again focuses on Sofia Beverly who has quite a decision to make, and I bet she's sitting at home thinking “boy, I wish that there are 100,000 perverts somewhere who could give me advice!” Don't worry Sofia, we are here to help you!

So who do you have?

Option A:

Option B:

Or the good old option C:

I agree with what you all think, it obviously depends on the event. Who is getting married? Who is buried? Is this an open bar? Will we sit in direct line of the air conditioner for too long? I know the battle we fight, without knowing all the details before choosing which one, but sometimes you just have to listen to your gut (but not your gut, because we all have 6 packs, especially me, I have two 6 packs hmu Sofia ).

Mark it for April 5, the first fashion blog of the season. I can't wait to see what innovative new clothing items arrive on my desk at Barstool headquarters next. Namaste.