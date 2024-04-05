Fashion
Sex, Drugs and Ramones: CNN's Camerota Ties Up the 'Details' of High School
Wandering the former site of New York's famed CBGB nightclub, pointing out familiar names on band posters spread among carefully curated graffiti, is like being transported into a life CNN's Alisyn Camerota has since long left behind.
The high-end clothing store kept some of these items to appeal to rock n roll pilgrims, one wearing a Ramones T-shirt who wanted to see where the quartet began. The room is much more refined than it was four decades ago.
Camerota too. Her recent visit isn't the only time travel she's taken lately.
The Jersey girl wrote Combat Love, a memoir that focuses on sex, drug addiction, effective abandonment by her parents and even brief homelessness before graduating high school, and the family that she found with the followers of a local group, Shrapnel, to help her. to face.
Camerota, posing for a photo under a sign pointing to Joey Ramone Way outside the old club, even details a newsworthy backstage encounter with the punk pioneers.
People would ask me about my high school life and I would tell them and they would kind of blanch, she said. I thought in the 1980s everyone had my experiences…I guess not everyone was in a car surrounded by skinheads or in a lot of car crashes and had friends in the struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
Her mother left for Pittsburgh during her junior year, leaving Alisyn behind to stay out West with friends. She moved back to New Jersey for her senior year of high school to stay with another friend, then got kicked out and slept briefly in her car or on the beach before finding someone willing to give her a ride.
Despite her experiences, I wasn't really a wild child, she says. I was looking for belonging.
From the age of 15, she dreamed of appearing on television news. She still went to school and did the work. When Camerota earned a scholarship to American University, she worked toward her goals, getting serious at a time when many peers were ready to party. She had been there before.
Now a successful journalist, aged 57, she has notably worked on Americas Most Wanted, Fox News Channel. and CNN, Camerota is married with three children and lives in a comfortable home in a Connecticut suburb. But her high school experiences never left her.
I just had a lot of emotional details,” she said. I moved to six different houses in two years. I left sometimes before saying goodbye, and certainly before concluding. The writing helped me put it in chronological order. Some of these stories didn't haunt me, but definitely followed me around, begging for more attention.
She wrote Combat Love when her children were teenagers and worried about what they might think.
I sat them down several times during the writing process and said, “Guys, you know the '80s were different than they are today, right?” she says. You know Mom didn't have much supervision, right? You were helicopter parents. I was the opposite.
Today's children, twins who have just started college and a son still in high school, are so absorbed in their own lives, she said, that they haven't expressed much interest in reading the book.
Camerota regrets the way she treated her former boyfriends, and it's been difficult to get back in touch with some of them. She felt like she was in survivor mode those days and wasn't attentive to other people's feelings. It took him longer to establish a stable, lasting relationship than it did to succeed professionally.
Her father is dead, but Camerota's mother is 84 and lives in a nearby town in Connecticut. She had difficulty accepting the idea of these stories becoming public. Camerota had spoken about his resentments earlier, a difficult conversation that was recounted in the book.
My mother asked me several times over the last decade when I was writing this: Can't you wait until I die? she says. I needed his help and wanted his blessing. I told her: You know, mom, I have the right to tell my story. I experienced it. And she said: Of course yes. But it's also my story.
She hopes the book can be more than a personal therapy session.
Everyone has a survival story, and that can be a bridge, she said. We have long been divided in this country and I have always looked for a bridge. And I think if we share our individual stories, we'll discover that we have a lot more in common.
People can be inspired by survival stories, she said. I know I am.
___
David Bauder writes about media for the Associated Press. follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @dbauder.
|
