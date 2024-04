Rachel McAdams remembers a blue dress with buttons that came off on The Notebook

Rachel McAdams has vivid memories of donning her iconic blue dress from Notebook. In the first episode of VogueIn the new series Look the Part, the actress (who played Allie Hamilton in the beloved 2004 film) returned to the iconic costume. McAdams, 45, revealed that the costume team had to go through many options before landing. THE dress, which fit her like a glove (luckily, because McAdams said it was one of the first costumes she wore on camera). Later during filming, McAdams said that director Nick Cassavetes asked her to gain weight during the holidays so she could look “full of figure to play Allie in her younger years.” admitted that trying to squeeze into that blue dress wasn't easy.” I remember the buttons kept coming off when I sat down,” she added. So what happened to the costume, which remains one of the most iconic in cinematic history, once production was completed? It found its way into the hands of one grateful fan: Vanessa Bryant. At her late husband Kobe Bryant's memorial service on February 24, 2020, Bryant revealed in his eulogy that the athlete (who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 with their daughter Gianna) had purchased the famous piece from him , as well as shoes. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress [from the movie], he said it was because it was the scene where Allie came back to Noah, Bryant shared. We had hoped to grow old together as [in] the film. We truly had an incredible love story. By the time Kobe purchased the sentimental gift, the two had reconciled after calling off plans to divorce in 2013. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in “The Notebook”.

Rachel McAdams in "The Notebook".

In a 2020 Access Hollywood interviewMcAdams said she was blown away and touched by his generous action, which she found out about when she met the NBA star at Sherlock Holmes first. Karyn Wagner, Notebook costume designer, also reacted to Bryant's speech by chatting with The Hollywood Reporter. I started bawling. I still wipe the tears from my face. What a beautiful eulogy. I am so honored to have been able to contribute, in one way or another, to the story of this extraordinary man. She has stated in several interviews that she does not know what happened to the dress once it was stored. But Kobe stalking him spoke volumes. He must have spent a lot of time and a lot of effort on it. He was so good and determined to show his wife how much he loved her, Wagner said.

