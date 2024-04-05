Fashion
DJ Burns Jr. arrives at the Final Four, generating plenty of buzz as March Madness' latest hero
GLENDALE, Ariz. — DJ Burns Jr. can play four musical instruments: tuba, piano, baritone saxophone and double bass. He loves fashion. Reading is one of his many hobbies. He has his own song where he raps about being a beast and enjoying himself. The NC State big man, all 6-foot-9, 275 pounds, is a man of many talents, including now: leading the Wolfpack to its first Final Four since 1980.
Such an imposing frame and such a menacing play on the court might intimidate some — and discussions this week leading up to Saturday's NC State game against Purdue have been partly muddied over his NFL prospects and whether his dominant interior game could translate to him becoming an offensive lineman — but anyone who knows him knows that's chatter for a reason.
“He's not as much of a bully as you think he is,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said Thursday, denying speculation that his big, loud center might one day pursue the NFL. “Have you spent any time with him? He's a teddy bear off the field.”
He is definitely not a tyrant. The unsuspecting face of March madness 2024, who said he has “zero” interest in playing football after the season, is a gentle, clumsy giant. With stakes as high as a Final Four berth on the line last weekend in Dallas, he pulled the plug in a close game while officials reviewed a big play late in the game. And as the game drew to a close Sunday and NC State was within striking distance of defeating Duke to reach the Final Four, he clowned Blue Devils fans in the stands by making a move and announce news telling them, “Your season is over,” he was seen saying.
Every layer you peel back behind Burns reveals an unexpected delight. He is passionate about anime; Dragon Ball Z is its reference. He is a huge fan of Super Smash Bros. he mainly rides with Kirby. And in his free time, he takes NC State to the final weekend of the college basketball season as the leader of a team no one expected to be here, while soaking up the fame by striking deals with Manscaped, Raising Cane's and Adidas over the last. week.
In the words of Jay Z: He's not a businessman; It’s a business, man.
“DJ Burns is the most fascinating man in the world” Keatts said last week. “DJ is one of the guys that everyone loves to be around.
“I think he’ll be mayor of Raleigh one day,” Keatts added. “[But] now he's trying to figure out if he can be president of the United States, the way he plays, the way he carries himself on this big stage.”
NC State has now won nine games in a row after losing seven of its last nine games to close the regular season, propelling itself into the Final Four as one of the biggest March Madness stories in years. And Burns is the main character in that charge — the one who looks like a bully but, behind the scenes, brandishes a quiet confidence and goofy demeanor that propelled this improbable run and kept this team both prepared and lean.
“He’s a funny guy with an infectious personality,” said teammate Mohamed Diarra. “We love being with him. He gives energy and he gives smiles. Every time we are with him, we all feed off him.”
Teammate Kam Woods credits Burns' personality traits as much to NC State's running game as Burns' silky-smooth game. And for what it's worth, Burns' play has been really, really good: He's averaged 18.3 points, 3.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game during this magical NCAA Tournament run, with three of NC State's four victories as underdogs.
“You would think that because he has all this weight, he’s limited,” Woods said. “But he's the most talented guy I've ever seen. When I got here at NC State and started practicing, I was like, 'There's no way They let him score like that against people who are bigger or stronger. As I progressed, he never ceased to amaze me. I see the work he does and the person who he is: he cares about others. That's why we are here.
NC State made changes during this run to its preparation, defensive coverages, and approach to the game. Every lever Keatts and his team had was pulled to perfection to help this team, which finished 9 -11 in the ACC regular season, to becoming a group champion. The team looks and plays completely different from a month ago. But Burns always been like that. Nothing has changed. His father, Dwight Sr., told CBS Sports last week that Burns was raised that way.
“He’s just a people person who likes to have fun and enjoy life,” his father said. “He was raised to enjoy life.”
That approach carried over to Burns' teammates. With the biggest games of their lives approaching in just over a day, NC State – a big underdog against powerhouse Purdue on Saturday – showed no signs of nerves on Thursday. As Keatts participated in his press conference answering questions, he was interrupted several times by what sounded like a tense cat's meow – which later turned out to be a chorus of howls emanating from his team in the bowels of State Farm Arena.
“That’s them, right there,” Keatts said with a smile. “They’re having a good time.”
NC State is having a good time, indeed, and with March's biggest shooting star by their side, no one's counting them out.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/dj-burns-jr-arrives-at-the-final-four-generating-a-lot-of-buzz-as-march-madness-latest-hero/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Monster Hunter is a must-have
- How a Melbourne club created a groundbreaking version of basketball for people with visual impairments
- DJ Burns Jr. arrives at the Final Four, generating plenty of buzz as March Madness' latest hero
- Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Reminds You to Talk to Your Elders
- Global Pet Expo showcases the latest innovative pet products
- A 4.0-magnitude aftershock hits New Jersey after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits the northeast of the country
- Chinese supercomputer: has China developed an “Enigma” machine to penetrate the accounts of American government officials?
- Donald Trump's Florida fundraiser has raised $43 million so far
- Margot Robbie, the Olivia Wilde team for Avengelyne
- North Carolina's Erin Matson says change in US field hockey is necessary after being denied an Olympic tryout
- Rachel McAdams remembers a blue dress with buttons that came off on The Notebook
- Meet Eliot Sumner, the Freddie Miles actor in Ripley