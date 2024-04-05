DJ Burns Jr. arrives at the Final Four, generating plenty of buzz as March Madness' latest hero

GLENDALE, Ariz. — DJ Burns Jr. can play four musical instruments: tuba, piano, baritone saxophone and double bass. He loves fashion. Reading is one of his many hobbies. He has his own song where he raps about being a beast and enjoying himself. The NC State big man, all 6-foot-9, 275 pounds, is a man of many talents, including now: leading the Wolfpack to its first Final Four since 1980.

Such an imposing frame and such a menacing play on the court might intimidate some — and discussions this week leading up to Saturday's NC State game against Purdue have been partly muddied over his NFL prospects and whether his dominant interior game could translate to him becoming an offensive lineman — but anyone who knows him knows that's chatter for a reason.

“He's not as much of a bully as you think he is,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said Thursday, denying speculation that his big, loud center might one day pursue the NFL. “Have you spent any time with him? He's a teddy bear off the field.”

He is definitely not a tyrant. The unsuspecting face of March madness 2024, who said he has “zero” interest in playing football after the season, is a gentle, clumsy giant. With stakes as high as a Final Four berth on the line last weekend in Dallas, he pulled the plug in a close game while officials reviewed a big play late in the game. And as the game drew to a close Sunday and NC State was within striking distance of defeating Duke to reach the Final Four, he clowned Blue Devils fans in the stands by making a move and announce news telling them, “Your season is over,” he was seen saying.

Every layer you peel back behind Burns reveals an unexpected delight. He is passionate about anime; Dragon Ball Z is its reference. He is a huge fan of Super Smash Bros. he mainly rides with Kirby. And in his free time, he takes NC State to the final weekend of the college basketball season as the leader of a team no one expected to be here, while soaking up the fame by striking deals with Manscaped, Raising Cane's and Adidas over the last. week.

In the words of Jay Z: He's not a businessman; It’s a business, man.

“DJ Burns is the most fascinating man in the world” Keatts said last week. “DJ is one of the guys that everyone loves to be around.

“I think he’ll be mayor of Raleigh one day,” Keatts added. “[But] now he's trying to figure out if he can be president of the United States, the way he plays, the way he carries himself on this big stage.”

NC State has now won nine games in a row after losing seven of its last nine games to close the regular season, propelling itself into the Final Four as one of the biggest March Madness stories in years. And Burns is the main character in that charge — the one who looks like a bully but, behind the scenes, brandishes a quiet confidence and goofy demeanor that propelled this improbable run and kept this team both prepared and lean.

“He’s a funny guy with an infectious personality,” said teammate Mohamed Diarra. “We love being with him. He gives energy and he gives smiles. Every time we are with him, we all feed off him.”

Teammate Kam Woods credits Burns' personality traits as much to NC State's running game as Burns' silky-smooth game. And for what it's worth, Burns' play has been really, really good: He's averaged 18.3 points, 3.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game during this magical NCAA Tournament run, with three of NC State's four victories as underdogs.

“You would think that because he has all this weight, he’s limited,” Woods said. “But he's the most talented guy I've ever seen. When I got here at NC State and started practicing, I was like, 'There's no way They let him score like that against people who are bigger or stronger. As I progressed, he never ceased to amaze me. I see the work he does and the person who he is: he cares about others. That's why we are here.

NC State made changes during this run to its preparation, defensive coverages, and approach to the game. Every lever Keatts and his team had was pulled to perfection to help this team, which finished 9 -11 in the ACC regular season, to becoming a group champion. The team looks and plays completely different from a month ago. But Burns always been like that. Nothing has changed. His father, Dwight Sr., told CBS Sports last week that Burns was raised that way.

“He’s just a people person who likes to have fun and enjoy life,” his father said. “He was raised to enjoy life.”

That approach carried over to Burns' teammates. With the biggest games of their lives approaching in just over a day, NC State – a big underdog against powerhouse Purdue on Saturday – showed no signs of nerves on Thursday. As Keatts participated in his press conference answering questions, he was interrupted several times by what sounded like a tense cat's meow – which later turned out to be a chorus of howls emanating from his team in the bowels of State Farm Arena.

“That’s them, right there,” Keatts said with a smile. “They’re having a good time.”

NC State is having a good time, indeed, and with March's biggest shooting star by their side, no one's counting them out.