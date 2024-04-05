Hello Kitty is a victim of fast fashion

Fashion
For as long as I can remember, I have always been a huge fan of Sanrio. My childhood was filled with a variety of merchandise, mostly Hello Kitty related, although now I would say I prefer My Melody. For those who may not know what I'm talking about, Sanrio is a Japanese company that designs and produces products focused on Japanese pop culture, and Hello Kitty and My Melody are just two examples of characters that Sanrio has created and popularized. However, even though Sanrio has long been known in Asian countries or Asian American households, it has only recently started to gain traction in America. Sanrio products are very easily accessible these days, but too much of anything can be a bad thing.
Delving into Sanrio's history is actually quite dark, but in summary, many agree that Japan's kawaii culture was favored in order to cover up their war crimes. Predictably, there was a time when America didn't want to use any products from Japan, including Sanrio. Of course, it's been a very long time to get to where we are today, and now we see the company's popularity continuing to rise.
Truth be told, I was a little bitter to see people suddenly rushing to buy anything with Hello Kitty's face on it, since no one seemed to like Sanrio when I was younger. This feeling is similar to the experience of many people who see a part of their culture promoted by someone who doesn't really look like them. And by my culture, I don't intend to speak about Japanese-American experiences since I'm Vietnamese-American myself, but Asian-American cultures as a whole have not been viewed positively for many years .
This is especially ironic considering how Sanrio's popularity actually began to rise during the pandemic, where Asian Americans were being criticized simply for being Asian.
But part of me is still excited to see how normalized Sanrio has become given how much I enjoy their products, and it's especially nice to see how I can go into any store and find something related to the brand.
However, much of the essence of the brand has been lost with all these constant releases. Since Hello Kitty is so popular, other companies have been quick to throw her face on something just because they know people will buy it. The lack of thought in Sanrio's American releases is obvious, and a quick Google search comparing American products to Asian products would be evidence enough to prove it. Not only is it unfair to consumers who like the brand and want to get products, but it's also unfair to the environment to continually post these cheesy articles. Because sure, someone can buy it, but with the constant releases, even avid fans would lose interest in buying their 100th plain shirt that has Hello Kitty sitting in a different position. I, for one, am someone who needs to listen to my own advice and stop buying anything I see that features a Sanrio character. Needless to say, everyone should be more careful about what they buy.
We also need to be thoughtful about the businesses we choose to support. Many companies have launched collaborations with Sanrio, but the prices of their parts are increased, but their quality remains the same, or sometimes worse.
And again, this may not be their concern since they know their target audiences, which is why I want to reiterate that we need to be more thoughtful about what we decide to buy. I've seen countless TikTok videos of people doing Sanrio runs as they go out of their way just to research these products, just for these items to be repetitive, only differentiating themselves by tiny changes in designs.
Not to mention how many of these runs result in resellers selling these items for triple the amount they paid for them. This is especially exhausting when you consider that none of these collectibles would stand the test of time.
