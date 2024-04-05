Larry Davids little-known fashion critic on curbing your enthusiasm





In a mid-series episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David, the star and creator of the HBO series, greets his enemy No. 1, Susie (Susie Essman), who showed up to a fancy party wearing a high- shape and a dust jacket. He gives her an overview, then announces, with all the finesse of a carnival barker: Ladies and gentlemen, the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. Susie gives him a stink look. As if you know anything about fashion, she sneers.

But Mr. David, 76, might disagree. On Curb, which wraps up its 12th and final season on Sunday, he spits barbs like pepper spray, weighing in caustically on a host of questions: who gets to eat the biggest slice of a dessert, cut in line, sit down fresh ? a children's table?

But his most passionate critiques have largely focused on fashion and the scathing deconstruction of what his friends and others wear. Throughout his career, Mr. David, a Mr. Blackwell of television comedy, took a keen eye on human weaknesses. As creator, executive producer and head writer for seven seasons of Seinfeld, he also displayed his astute powers of observation. Even those who haven't watched (or re-watched) Seinfeld may have heard of the puffy shirt, the wonder without a bra or the fictional catalog company J. Peterman, inspired by a real-life company of the same name. Then as now, Mr. David works from the premise that few things are funnier or more revealing than the coded messages we send when we get dressed.

Fashion is an instrument in his arsenal, not only as a means of self-expression, but also as a reliable measure of how we perceive ourselves, who we are and who we want to be.

Not surprisingly, Mr. David applied his analytical prowess to his own wardrobe. a perpetual outsider, the Jewish boy from Brooklyn, he is no less eager than the characters he targets to act as mediators of the world around him through the nuances of clothing. His signature style, an obsessive amalgamation of long-sleeved polo shirts, beige pants, nondescript hoodies, blazers and sneakers, seems intended to telegraph the status and breezy confidence of a Hollywood bigwig. So are the baseball caps he often wears on and off screen, which feature the logos of luxury resort Amanyara and Air Mail, a digital newsletter aimed at a wealthy clientele. Mr. David makes no secret that his unique approach is aimed in part at masking his own class anxieties and simultaneously reinforcing a fragile self-image. And he's determined to adapt whatever the circumstances: in an early episode of Curb, he asks Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), his on-screen wife for part of the series, what the average nice guy wears. a baptism. Clothing-wise, he adopted a distinctive credo: wear one nice piece at a time, otherwise it's too much, he once said. told GQ. You have to be half dressed. That's my fashion theory: half is more. (A representative for Mr. David did not respond to requests for comment for this article.) Excess is repugnant to Mr. David, and denouncing it has been a guiding principle of his work. His proliferating list of dislikes in Curb includes floppy shorts and tucked-in shirts on men, extra-long shoelaces (he repeatedly trips over his), bow ties, bedazzled sweatshirts, and affectations under all their shapes.

In a later episode of Curb, he confronts his friend Richard Lewis, the late comedian, at Mr. Lewis's art show. Looking at his friends' tunic with mandarin collar and silver buttons, Mr. David scoffs: Are you in the running for the title of most pretentious man in the world? In the season 10 finale, he looks at the cover worn by a television correspondent who is about to interview him. That seems inappropriate, Mr. David chides. It's for an English dandy. It's not for a journalist. Often, he invokes fashion during delicate or painful situations. In an early episode, when a grieving window shows him a treasured photo of her husband, Mr. David focuses on the dead man's attire. I love this shirt, he said to the widow. Do you have any idea where he got it from? he asks, a question that speaks less to his acquisitive nature than to his own unease. On Curb, Mr. David reserves some of his sharpest zingers for people who are overdoing it. In a mid-series episode, his roommate Leon (JB Smoove), doing his best impersonation of an accountant, wears a suit with a bow tie and glasses. What is this costume? » asks Mr. David. You look like Farrakhan.

He is no less offended when people's clothes seem inconsistent with their professional status. After seeing his psychiatrist prancing around on a beach in a skimpy Speedo in an early episode, he begins questioning doctors in good faith. Likewise, he bristles when his probate lawyer shows up to a meeting in jeans and tells Mr. David that it's a casual Friday. I want you to be uncomfortable all the time, Mr. David replies.

And when a real estate agent showing a house insists to Mr. David and Mr. Lewis that his sweater is 100% cashmere, Mr. David wrinkles his face in disbelief. Maybe 35 to 50 at the most, he retorts, before telling Mr. Lewis: “This guy is lying about a cashmere sweater. Do you feel comfortable with that? Sometimes Mr. David's criticisms are constructive even if they are blatantly sexist. In a mid-season episode, he suggests to his office assistant, who wears a tight T-shirt that exposes her stomach, that if it's not too much trouble for her, she could start wearing more work-appropriate attire. . When she asks what exactly that would entail, he happily responds. Something between this, he said, pointing to his shrunken top, and a burqa.

In another episode, Mr. David casts a cold eye on Paula, an escort who presents the standard trappings of his profession: a bustier, a small skirt and fishnet stockings. Why this outfit? he asks sympathetically, then suggesting that her business might pick up if she wore something more discreet.

She accepts his suggestion, trading her spandex for cashmere and, wouldn't you know it, business booms. Mr. David, who knows full well what his status-conscious peers expect of a prostitute, couldn't be happier, beatificly announcing that he has fulfilled a mitzvah. Once again, his criticism proves relevant.

