Asian Heritage Month 2024 features fashion, sports, film and scholarships – CUNY Newswire

Manhattan Community College District (BMCC/CUNY) is proud to present Asian Heritage Month 2024.

The Asian Heritage Month co-chairs are Mark Goodloe, technical director of the BMCC Tribeca Performing Art Center; Albert Lee, student and program success outreach coordinator; Lisa White, videographer, BMCC Media Center and Erwin Wong, dean and senior vice president for academic affairs.

Together, they have developed a program of events that celebrates the rich diversity of Asian culture around the world and right here on the BMCC campus.

Celebrate filmmakers from Spike Lee to Jan Lee

Jan Lee, community activist and co-founder of Neighbors United Below Canal(NUBC)will be join the conversationwith Professor Alvin Eng from BMCC on April 4.

Jan Lee will discuss the mobilization of the Chinatown community and Asian Americans in protests against the mega-prison planned to be built in Chinatown and seen as a threat to the city's unique character and way of life. Chinatown community.

Mr. Lee will also discuss his role in and screen an excerpt from the award-winning documentary film Big Fight In Little Chinatown.

Film screenings will continue on April 8 with Children's swinga South Korean musical drama set in the Geoje prison camp during the Korean War in 1951.

On April 11, the BMCC community will be treated to a screening of Razia 2018 Indian spy thriller in Hindi.

On April 13, the Asian Heritage Month committee is excited to present And 5 bloods,a 2020 American war drama film directed, produced and co-written by Spike Lee.

Set during the Vietnam War, the film follows a squad of black U.S. Army soldiers from the First Infantry Division. They dub themselves the Bloods, secure the site of a CIA plane crash and recover its cargo, a locker of gold bars intended to pay the Lahu people for their help in the fight against the Viet Cong.

Youthset for April 15, is a moving 2017 Chinese drama that follows a group of idealistic teenagers who join a People's Liberation Army military art troupe during the Cultural Revolution.

In this corner of the worldscheduled for April 17, is a 2016 Japanese animated war drama set in the 1930s and 1940s in Hiroshima and Kure, Japan, approximately 10 years before and after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Play!

For seasoned athletes as well as anyone who wants to try a new sport, there is a Pickleball tournament on April 4 which begins with a tutorial and rules review. Participants can register with a partner or solo.

The pickleball tournament will also feature a can't-miss matchup featuring renowned campus athletes Marva Craig, vice president of student affairs, and Provost Wong, who will take on the formidable duo Jay Francisco, associate director of career services ,AndIan Wentworth, Student Life Officer for student conduct and academic integrity in student affairs.

On April 9, BMCC students, faculty and staff, regardless of their athletic ability level, are invited to join a Volleyball tournamentand one Table tennis the event welcomes participants on April 18.

Want literature? Artistic? Fashion forward?

Back by popular demand, the Annual Haiku competitioninvites students, faculty and staff to try their hand at writing a haiku, a Japanese poetic form consisting of three lines; five syllables in the first verse, seven in the second and five in the third.

The theme of the haiku competition, which runs from April 1 to 12, is peace.

On April 8, the BMCC community will have the unique opportunity to attend a Chongsam Fashion Show with artists from the New York Cheongsam Association in association with the Chinese Culture Association Club.

Cheongsamor zansae, also known as qipao and sometimes called mandarin dress, is a Chinese dress worn by women that is inspired by qizhuang, the ethnic clothing of the Manchu people.

If anime is your thing or want to learn more about this internationally acclaimed genre, join other enthusiasts on April 12 in a Anime screening, manga loan and co-splay competition co-presented by A. Philip Randolph Memorial Library, BMCC Animation Club and Women in Animation Chapter.

Participants are encouraged to show up dressed in their favorite fandom to compete for prizes like a swag bag with the Anime Expo Los Angeles and Anime NYC logo.

They can also watch peace-themed cartoons and browse selections to borrow from the library's collection of manga and graphic novels.

Is ramen a noodle or a telescope?

The Asian Heritage Month Committee and the Health and Wellness Club will meet for a Tea tasting and conversation on April 10.

Moving from tea to noodles, on April 17, the BMCC community is invited to stop by the BMCC Science Department Laboratory at 199 Chambers Street, Room N-786, for a Raman Fest Chemistry and Noodles.

The N-786 science laboratory houses BMCC's WiTec alpha 300R Raman confocal microscope, equipped with three lasers.

He wouldn't be here without the early 20sth-Century-long research results of an Indian physicist, Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata RamanFRS (Fellow of the Royal Society), who developed a spectrograph with his student KS Krishnan.

The spectrograph showed that when light passes through transparent material, the deflected light changes wavelength and frequency.

The BMCC Raman microscope, with its Raman spectroscopy, has biological, forensic and nanotechnology applications.

Feeling starved for all this science? The event will also provide ramen noodles for snacking.

And because sharing a meal and building community go hand in hand, Asian Heritage Month will end on April 18 with a Asian Heritage Month Dinner at the famous Golden Unicorn restaurant.

See the full list Asian Heritage Month events.

Students who participate in two or more Asian Heritage Month events are eligible to receiveExtracurricular transcript(CCT).

For more information, contact Erwin Wong at [email protected].