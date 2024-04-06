Princess Diana looked sumptuous in lace in a Kate Middleton-style wedding dress and royal bridal tiara





White wedding dresses and sparkling tiaras aren't limited to royal weddings, just look at the late Princess Diana's 1985 outing for proof. The Princess of Wales, married for four years to then Prince Charles, made her first visit to the United States where she attended a dinner at the British Embassy in Washington with Vice President George Bush. © Getty Prince Charles and Princess Diana attended a dinner at the British Embassy in Washington DC. Instead of opting for a classic black evening dress, Diana stepped out in a stunning ivory lace gown by Murray Arbeid. The designer, who died of cancer in 2011, previously joked that he was not venturing into the wedding industry specifically, but that many items in his range could be made in white for brides-to-be. “There are enough pressures in life to not have to put up with neurotic mothers of the bride, and there is no other,” he told the Chicago Tribune in 1987. WATCH: Look back at memorable moments from Prince William and Princess Kate's royal wedding Despite her comments, Diana's dress was no different from the lace Alexander McQueen wedding dress worn by her future daughter-in-law, Princess Kate, with a V-neck, Victorian-style corset, padded hips and a full skirt. Meanwhile, Diana featured a scalloped neckline, long sleeves and a dropped waist, leading into a satin skirt. Color experts previously discussed the symbolism behind wearing white with HELLO!. © Pascal Le Segretain Princess Kate wore a lace Alexander McQueen wedding dress “Culturally speaking, white is a symbol of purity, cleanliness, immaculateness and perfection, which is why it is the natural color of wedding dresses, doctors' coats and sailors,” said Gabi Winters from Chromology. Meanwhile, color psychologist and design director Tash Bradley explained: “White means clarity of thought. To wear white you have to have a lot of confidence, you know. You don't hide anything, you want to show purity. If someone wears white, they're not minimalist, but it's very clean. It's very pure, it's very sweet. It’s a very brave move to put on an all-white outfit. Diana, 24 at the time, wore her blonde hair in curls, finished with the pearl-encrusted Lover's Knot tiara. The late Queen Elizabeth II inherited her grandmother's tiara in 1953 and reportedly loaned it to her daughter-in-law Diana for her wedding day in 1981. © Shutterstock The Princess of Wales often wears the Lover's Knot tiara While the royal bride chose to wear a family heirloom, the Spencer Tiara, she was later seen wearing the pearl tiara at post-wedding events, even though its weight reportedly gave her headaches. Today, it is regularly worn by Prince William's wife, the Princess of Wales, who first wore this helmet in 2015. READ:Meghan Markle Was the Ultimate Rule-Breaking Bride at a 'Relaxed' Wedding

