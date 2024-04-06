Top Fashion Stories of the week: April 5

Fashion headlines this week have focused on financial reports, seasonal campaigns and new collection launches.

Topping the list, Zegna Group released its 2023 financial report, reporting an astronomical 107.8% increase in profit for the year. Elsewhere, Cillian Murphy starred in his first Versace campaign and Stray Kids presented Tommy Hilfiger's spring 2024 images. UNIQLO and JW Anderson came together for another seasonal collection inspired by mid-century furniture design, and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack teamed up with Mitchell & Ness to create its first collegiate line.

The Zegna group more than doubled its profit in 2023

Zegna Group, parent company of the Zegna, Thom Browne and Tom Ford labels,jobOn Friday, it published exceptional financial results for the full year 2023, reporting a profit of EUR 135.7 million, up 107.8% from EUR 65.3 million. last year.

Overall, the Group recorded a turnover of 1.9 billion euros, an increase of 27.6% compared to the same figures in 2022. The Zegna segment achieved a turnover of 1.32 billion euros, up 12.4% from the previous year, while Thom Brownes' revenues increased. by 14.9% to 380 million EUR. The Zegna group officiallyacquiredthe Tom Ford brand in April 2023, so the company does not have past results to make a comparison. However, the Tom Ford fashion segment generated an additional €235.5 million.

Looking forward, Zegna released the following statement: In the volatile world we live in, we must continue to be more and more responsive, flexible and authentic to who we are. The Ermenegildo Zegna Group is the guardian of the brands and, while short-term results are important, our top priority must always be their overall trajectory. What we should do is well defined; there will be challenges, but we know how to meet them and how important it is to plan for the long term.

Cillian Murphy and Anne Hathaway led the Versace Icons campaign

Versace has revealed its latest Icons campaign, featuring Oscar-winning actors Cillian Murphy and Anne Hathaway. In a mix of colorful and black-and-white images shot by legendary fashion photographers Mert & Marcus, the actors appear in standout silhouettes from the freshly created collection, with styling by Jacob K. In a statement, Donatella Versace chose three words to describe the show. : strong, direct, iconic.

For me, Anne and Cillian are two of the best actors today, added the creator. Exceptionally talented and kind people who I admire and respect, who are at their best. Very Versace.

Murphy, who worked with Donatella on the soundtrack of the video ads (which features Irish band Fontaines DCs Boys In The Better Land), sports a number of Versace essentials, including white tank tops, black coats, Medusa buckle belts and Barocco prints. scarves.

About the campaign, he said: Collaborating with Donatella, from sharing image references to selecting Fountaines DC's music for the video, resulted in a campaign that reflects who I am. The collection of well-cut and stimulating designs, made from beautiful fabrics, is perfect for me.

UNIQLO and JW Anderson are back with a mid-century modern SS24 collection

Over seven years of collaboration, Japanese casual wear brand UNIQLO and British fashion brand JW Anderson have forged a distinct and shared design identity through a handful of preppy lines for the everyday customer. Today, the duo is back to unveil their Spring/Summer 2024 collection: a ready-to-wear manifesto inspired by the great designs of the British mid-century.

Titled In The Artists Studio, the duo imagine the range is ideal for a contemporary creative living in London with a functional, modern wardrobe. The range includes loose cotton jackets, available in Blue and Natural colourways, as well as knitted polo shirts in subtle stripes, wide-leg shirts in extra-fine cotton and seersucker button-downs in a variety of check patterns.

The collection is now available for sale viaUNIQLO Online Store and in certain windows.

Stray Kids Featured in Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2024 Campaign

Between last year's world tour dates, K-pop septet Stray Kids found some downtime on the 36th floor of the Conrad Seoul Hotel to pose for Tommy Hilfigers' spring 2024 campaign. Shot by Sean Thomas, the promotional images show group members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin and IN sporting the American designers' latest preppy creations against sprawling views of the South Korean capital.

“I have always been inspired by the intersection of fashion and entertainment pop cultures,” Hilfiger said. Stray Kids are one of the most popular groups in the world and have an optimistic outlook that has connected them to international audiences through their music and style. I can recognize their fierce and determined spirit and it inspires me to create iconic looks for the next generation.

Formed in 2017, Stray Kids is a flagship K-pop group, having placed four consecutive projects at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart since its inception. The last of them,ROCK STARreleased last year, includes the group's popular tracks like LALALALA and MEGAVERSE.

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack has teamed up with Mitchell & Ness to launch first college collaboration

This week, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack teamed up with Mitchell & Ness to create its first-ever collegiate collection. The line, titled “Jack Goes Back to College,” includes limited-edition apparel, merging the signature codes of Cactus Jack, Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics and Lids.

The collaboration includes designs for 28 universities, with snapback hats, logo-emblazoned hoodies, comfy sweatpants and backpacks emblazoned with spirited iconography. Colleges included include Boston University, Clemson University, Florida State University, Grambling State University, Louisiana State University, Michigan State University, Mississippi State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Northeastern University, Penn State University, Southern University and Texas A&M University. , among others.

See the full list here.

Madhappy cut the ribbon on a new store in Tokyo

Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Madhappy opened its first international store in Japan this week. Dubbed “Tokyo Concept Shop,” the outpost is located in the capital’s Ba-Tsu Art Gallery, where “office Madhappy” signs guide visitors through a store filled with its iconic loungewear and classics of campus.

Aside from clothing, the store also houses the brand’s “Local Optimist” magazine, which is spread across a glass table in the store’s entryway. Towards the back, visitors can indulge in the “Pantry,” where Madhappy sells an assortment of snacks and treats.

The store is located at 5 Chome-11-5 Jingumae, Shibuya Town, Tokyo. It is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.