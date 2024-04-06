Finding my style in the post-Tumblr era

Photography by Harrison Clarke, design by Danielle Campbell

The racialized experience of finding your own style amidst microtrends, cores and aesthetics.

Everyone dressed the same in the suburban neighborhood where I grew up. The uniform consisted of graphic tees, heather gray sweatpants from Roots, and camouflage-print canvas jackets from American Eagle. Although this queerness was difficult to deal with as a queer black kid in a small town, it was the catalyst for an obsession with expressing my identity through disruptive fashion.

I spent my teenage years broadcasting black designs on my Tumblr feed, like the creative director of Balmain. Olivier Rousteing at arguably the fashion house and writer's flashiest era Rian Phinlove the loud eye print pieces from the KESH x American Apparel Collection.

Once Tumblr's reputation as a resource for all things cutting edge has declined, I was hesitant to adopt the many microtrends popularized on TikTok. The digital landscape of the post-Tumblr era is a whole other maze to navigate, and without my cultural compass to guide me, I felt exposed and banal. Now apps like TikTok are marketing identities I can fit into when I barely have the means to master them on my own.

The advantage of my suburban echo chamber was awareness the limits that have been built around my identity and how to overcome them; doing this through fashion has empowered me. But seeing the art form I used as armor to protect myself from intolerance is used as a marketing tool, sometimes aestheticizing the microaggression of the Western European fashion I grew up with (see: the “clean girl” aesthetic), made me disillusioned. It made me wonder if fashion was still a space for singular voices if it contained all these disposable multitudes. Was my voice authentic in comparison?

In my closet are a green zebra print Kenzo jumpsuit, a club wear brand rhinestone beaded logo t-shirt. MISBHV. I spent years collecting pieces like this to assert my individuality. But the feeling that everyone was moving forward on their style journey without me, even though they were still adopting the same TikTok microtrends, made me realize I was fulfilling a small-town prophecy in my own closet: staying the same and avoiding the growth.

The way trends like mafia aesthetics and fairycore appear and disappear at breakneck speed convinces me that disruption is only as effective as it is timely. I'm 25 now and no longer live to escape the prejudice-infested neighborhoods of my youth. Last year I read Bell Hooks' 1992 collection of essays. Race and representation helped me realize this reality. She highlights the challenge of building representation around reactions to prejudice, essentially allowing Western European norms to become insidiously centered in Black lives.

I decided that the most healing and liberating gift I could give myself was to embark on a mission: I would experiment with different aesthetics and see which one (or ones) felt right. Here's what I learned about myself from trying three fashion microtrends.

The office siren

Photography courtesy of Harrison Clarke

I fell hard for the office sirenlook. As a Prada collector, I've always been a big fan of geek chic and all its manic, brocade-woven glamour. But if the chic geek shouts, the office siren whispers. To adopt the mermaid atmosphere of the office, I immersed myself in the work of the New York designer Mark Gong, whose work focuses primarily on black, gray or white bell-sleeved knitted cardigans, bodycon dresses with thin spaghetti straps and sheer tights. The key to the office mermaid aesthetic is taking styles native to professional attire and injecting them with dramatic draping and sneaky skin slits that nod to formal wear.

My summer of 2023 was spent cutting oversized pinstriped pants from Value Village into Miu Miu short shorts. The old me would have paired them with loud buttons, but I opted for an oversized white tee and black wraparound sunglasses instead; What makes this disruption so effective is the ability to see the thought process behind the constraint.

Gorpcore

Photography courtesy of Harrison Clarke

It excited me to get my hands dirty with gorpcore. I had spent so much time adapting my clothing to my social environment that I never stopped to consider the natural environment around me. The gorpcore aesthetic takes practical, weather-focused, action-ready pieces and styles them in a streetwear context. My white Keds got soaked once the fall rain arrived and I had to turn to a sturdier companion, the clay-colored Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.

Other great gorpcore finds included a vintage leather trench coat from Penningtons and nylon cargos from Dickies; all black and in large body-hiding silhouettes that offered me more protection and confident restraint than my vintage Elmo-Red varsity bomber ever could.

Quiet luxury

Photography courtesy of Harrison Clarke

Quiet luxury is like that man who could change your life if you could just figure out how to get closer to him. When I did, the aesthetic swept me away. After spending a year doing my clients' hair in business casual styles at the ill-fated Nordstrom Canada, I studied my own methods before applying them to myself. At the Californian brand James Perse, I found basics that turned out to be the best basics I've ever owned; finely woven cream cashmere sweaters, Japanese denim with a perfect slim waist/wide thigh ratio and gray cotton terry sweatshirts with a clean silhouette. Instead of scrambling to make a statement in a chaotic garment, it's just as poignant to wear an expertly designed piece that was a no-brainer to throw on casually.

After a year of playing in the fashion field, the biggest lesson was that my journey for accurate representation of myself as a Black, queer person will never end. The beauty of this longevity is how it affirms my identity against the expectations of Western European norms without even trying, this identity inherently refusing definition in the traditional sense. If fashion is constantly evolving, I choose to champion the growth of my communities by growing publicly with it.