Connect with us

Fashion

H&M just released a $46 version of Meghan Markle's dress

H&M just released a $46 version of Meghan Markle's dress

 


Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I spend a lot of time browsing the new arrivals section of our readers' favorite retailers, including H&M, Nordstrom, Zara, Net-a-Porter, and Mango. It's rare that a single item stops me in my tracks, but that's exactly what happened when I was browsing the H&M website today. The second I saw the mark Knit tube dress ($46) It reminded me of a dress Meghan Markle wore last summer.

Markle's original dress was from the Posse Theo strapless striped jersey dress ($240), still available but in limited sizes. It's understandable that the $240 price tag is out of reach, so if you're looking for an alternative, H&M's version fits the bill perfectly. Scroll down to shop H&M's new striped dress.

meghan markle striped dress dupe

(Image credit: Lightworkers)

On Meghan Markle: Detachment Theo strapless striped jersey dress ($240)

Shop the new H&M version:

Meghan Markle's black and white striped dress

Buy the original:

striped dress

Detachment

Exclusive – Theo long strapless striped jersey dress

Shop more striped dresses for summer

striped dress

TOTEM

Striped ribbed knit maxi dress + Net Sustain

Katie dress

Short striped seersucker dress

HUNZA g

Short striped seersucker dress

black and white striped dress

mango

Short-sleeved striped dress

striped dress

BORN BONDI

Maine Striped Tencel Linen Strapless Maxi Dress

Polo dress