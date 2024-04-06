Giorgio Armani doesn't think much about age





For those of us who grew up in the shadow of war, ambition was something natural, a vital motivator. It was not so much a desire for glory and notoriety as a need for personal development, a way of asserting oneself outside of ordeal and overcoming it. My mother and father taught me the value of commitment and hard work to get things done. It’s a lesson that has never left me. It took me a while to find my way. I first studied medicine, then came La Rinascente [an Italian department store, where Armani worked in display] and Cerruti fashion, in other words. That’s when I found my ambition, when I discovered the power of clothes to not only change the way you look but, more profoundly, to influence the way you look and behave.

I think the challenges or the problems and the rewards of staying in the game go hand in hand if you do this job as long as I have and if you stay present. The main pressure is to stay relevant without giving in to the pressures of the moment, which often seem very urgent but forgettable in the long run.

Truth be told, I don't think much about age. In my head, I'm the same age as when I launched Giorgio Armani. Situations and people change, but the challenges and problems are ultimately the same. My way of approaching them has not changed with great determination. However, audiences are evolving and this cannot be underestimated. Stylistic consistency must therefore be elastic. Otherwise we become rigid. The ultimate gratification is becoming a classic outside and above fashion and identifying with a style. Current and upcoming projects: Designed 14 collections for men, women and haute couture in 2023. This interview has been edited and condensed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/05/style/giorgio-armani-aging-fashion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos