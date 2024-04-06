Paige DeSorbos Prada Dress Inspired Summer House Dinner in Italy





Paige DeSorbo is known for bringing a stunning look to every theme party Summer housee, but in Season 8, Episode 7, Paige had the idea to throw a lavish event based on a particular item in her closet, a Prada dress. How to watch Watch Summer house Bravo Thursdays at 9/8c and the following day on Peacock. Catch him Bravo app. “We're having a very Italian weekend this weekend and I'm excited,” Paige told Jesse Solomon as they headed to the Hamptons during the April 4 episode. When Jesse asked Paige, “What makes him so Italian besides tonight's extravagant dinner?” Paige replied, “Well, I'm wearing Prada.” In addition to wearing a black Prada mini dress during the car ride, Paige also later revealed that a white Prada dress she owns sparked the idea for her Italian-themed dinner. Get the Details on Paige DeSorbo's Prada Dress in Summer House Season 8, Episode 7 In an April 4 Instagram story, Paige explained, “My [Italian-themed] The weekend started with wanting to wear this dress to something.” As Paige demonstrated during the episode, the white dress, which appears to be The long sandblasted dress by Prada ($2,500, currently out of stock), has a halter neckline, low back, and features a three-dimensional fabric triangle logo. Here's what you may have missed on Bravo: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Reveal the Real Reason They Wanted to Get Married So Quickly Amanda Shares Moving News: New York's 'Remove Myself' and Kyle for 'Month at a Time' Carl Radke Tells a Producer the *Real* Reason Kyle Cooke Wasn't a Groomsman For the special poolside dinner, Paige asked her friends to wear similar styles. As Amanda Batula explained in the episode, “All we have to do is wear white.” Most of the group came dressed to impress in their finest fashion. However, Paige joked in an Instagram story: “A strict dress code was imposed on Carl [Radke] and Andrea [Denver] ruin.” In the Summer House Season 8 After Show In the video above, Paige had more to say about Carl and Andrea's shirt choices that night. “Andrea and Carl ruined my dinner by wearing tank tops,” she joked. “I was really upset and offended. It was a southern Italian dinner. It wasn't a play. Jersey Shore“. “I wore a Prada dress for crying out loud,” Paige continued. “I had it prepared!” THE Summer house The Cast Reacts to Paige DeSorbo's Italian Dinner Fashion aside, the group was blown away by Paige's elegance. In the video above, Jesse noted that Paige hired a “sick bartender” and that the caterer's food was “really good.” Ciara Miller, meanwhile, called the event “the most beautiful dinner” in an April 4 Instagram Story photo. Press play on the After the show video above to see more of Paige's elegant dinner.

