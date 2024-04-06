Senior forward Zed Key (23) celebrates his signing with the finger guns after scoring a field goal and a field goal during the second half against No. 15 Texas A&M on November 10, 2023. Ohio State lost 73-66 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Roof rises and finger guns will no longer be in Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center next season.

Ohio State senior forward Zed Key entered the transfer portal Friday, via confirmation on X.

Key averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds this season, appearing in all 36 games and starting two contests and was third on the team in blocks with 23.

The forward has started 49 games throughout his career in Columbus, but has played a reduced bench role this season, dropping from 24.9 minutes per game last season to 15.3 minutes per game in 2023-24.

A scorer of 7.4 points per game throughout his career, Key etched his name in Buckeye history with his 20-point, three-rebound performance against then-No. 1 Duke in Ohio States' 71-66 victory on November 30, 2021.

Key will now join a trio of guards in sophomores Bowen Hardman and Roddy Gayle Jr. and freshman Scotty Middleton in the role for the Buckeyes who will transfer this offseason.