Fashion
5 “boring” basics that remain popular fashion trends
As you probably know, fashion trends are cyclical. We thought low-rise jeans were out in the 2000s, but they're back, and so are Tripp pants. The 90s are coming back with a vengeance. The same can be said for fashion basics. We're going through a weird time right now where it seems like the focus of the look is on “boring” basics – the simple basic elements of items that make you look like a fashionista these days, or like you stepped straight out of an account Instagram.
It's super easy to look like a fashion magazine model these days, with all these basics that you might find boring and uninteresting. But it's the look, and if you're not sure which ones to choose to make a great outfit, we've got you covered here. Check out our edit of “boring” basics that ultimately remain popular fashion trends right now, from crisp white shirts to bodysuits!
1. Crisp White Shirt: You can never go wrong with a classic like a superb white shirt. It's versatile, looks great on almost everyone, and initially forms the basis for some of the most exciting outfits we've seen. $27!
2. Be body: A big neutral black or white bodysuit is the perfect way to dress up shorts or a skirt, and it elevates even the simplest look by a thousand percent – just $22!
3. Smile widely: Everyone has a pair of Large pants into their wardrobe, and they're another must-have addition to any basics collection, because they go well with everything – just $34!
4. Baby Biker: A good pair of biker shorts is important to keep on hand, just in case you want to go out in shorts, but don't feel like a skirt or jort – just $18!
5. Warm-up: It's always a good idea to keep a sweatshirt because you never know when you're going to start freezing, so having one in your wardrobe is super smart – just $33!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
