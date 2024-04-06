



Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! As you probably know, fashion trends are cyclical. We thought low-rise jeans were out in the 2000s, but they're back, and so are Tripp pants. The 90s are coming back with a vengeance. The same can be said for fashion basics. We're going through a weird time right now where it seems like the focus of the look is on “boring” basics – the simple basic elements of items that make you look like a fashionista these days, or like you stepped straight out of an account Instagram. Related: 17 Fabulous Basics to Stock Now

As the seasons change, you need to make sure your wardrobe is filled to the brim with essential items to help you stay comfortable and stylish. If you weren't able to stock up on basic pieces during the Labor Day weekend sales, no problem! There's still time to score everything you need to ensure you're dressed to impress. […] It's super easy to look like a fashion magazine model these days, with all these basics that you might find boring and uninteresting. But it's the look, and if you're not sure which ones to choose to make a great outfit, we've got you covered here. Check out our edit of "boring" basics that ultimately remain popular fashion trends right now, from crisp white shirts to bodysuits! 5 "boring" basics that remain popular fashion trends 1. Crisp White Shirt: You can never go wrong with a classic like a superb white shirt. It's versatile, looks great on almost everyone, and initially forms the basis for some of the most exciting outfits we've seen. $27! 2. Be body: A big neutral black or white bodysuit is the perfect way to dress up shorts or a skirt, and it elevates even the simplest look by a thousand percent – ​​just $22! 3. Smile widely: Everyone has a pair of Large pants into their wardrobe, and they're another must-have addition to any basics collection, because they go well with everything – just $34! 4. Baby Biker: A good pair of biker shorts is important to keep on hand, just in case you want to go out in shorts, but don't feel like a skirt or jort – just $18! 5. Warm-up: It's always a good idea to keep a sweatshirt because you never know when you're going to start freezing, so having one in your wardrobe is super smart – just $33!

This is it, it's the year we finally perfect our wardrobe. We definitely want to save the hangers for fun trends and bold pops, but first and foremost. We must maintain the most essential basics. Everyday essentials, timeless, elegant and ready for any occasion. Have an impeccable mix of versatile basics […]

