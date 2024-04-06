After court ruling, Everett set to consolidate dress codes for bikini baristas





EVERETT — The City Council is expected to vote this month on whether to change the dress code for the city's bikini baristas after a federal court ruled against the city's old code. unconstitutional in 2022. If the council approves the amendment, employees at “quick service facilities,” including bikini barista stands, will be required to adhere to the city's obscene clothing standards. Last year, the city paid $500,000 in a settlement with Jovanna Edge, owner of the Hillbilly Hotties espresso stand at 4034 Hoyt Ave., as well as several employees, following a 2022 decision by U.S. District Court Judge Ricardo S. Martinez. The settlement was the result of a lawsuit Edge and employees filed against Everett in 2017. They said the city's barista dress code violated their First Amendment rights. Clothing is a means of expression, they argue: dictating what they can wear undermines women's empowerment and their freedom to wear what they want. City staff first informed council of the changes Wednesday. A final vote is scheduled for April 14. City spokeswoman Simone Tarver said the amendment took a year to come before council because the legal process took time. The city has “limited staff resources and many different priorities at any given time,” she said in an email. Lewd conduct laws require employees to cover “minimum areas of the body” – female genitals and nipples – with opaque material. “With the amendment, baristas will be able to dress as they can anywhere else in the city,” Deputy City Attorney Ramsey Ramerman said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The amendment aims to ensure that stall owners enforce lewd conduct laws. The city could fine owners who don't comply and they could lose their license after three violations, Ramerman said. “With this amendment, the only real effect will be on the stall owners,” he said. “No additional burden is placed on baristas.” The city lewd conduct laws prohibit touching or exposing genitals, or any other sexual behavior in public. This contrasts with the city's previous dress code from 2017, which required employees to cover the upper and lower halves of their bodies, wearing at least a tank top and shorts. As early as 2009, residents were complaining about the baristas' lack of clothing. These complaints were accompanied by allegations of illegal sexual behavior at the coffee stands. An investigation in 2013 led to the arrest of two espresso stand owners accused of prostitution and exploitation of a minor. Additionally, a Snohomish County sheriff's sergeant was arrested for warning baristas about undercover officers in exchange for sexual favors. When Edge sued the city in 2017, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring Everett from enforcing its dress code. In 2019, however, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Everett, allowing him to implement the dress code. Coffee stand workers filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020, but the court did not hear the case. Instead, the case went to federal court in Seattle in 2022, where Martinez ruled the dress code unconstitutional. Ashley Nash: 425 339-3037; [email protected]; Twitter: @ash_nash00.





